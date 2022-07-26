Margot Robbie’s transformation for the Barbie movie

Hi, Margot! You’re a Barbie girl, in the Barbie World…

Sorry, the last snapshot you shared actress margot robbie It has upset us a little, but it is strange to stop seeing her characterized as Harley Quinn to be… Barbie! And since we have seen the image, blinked and looked at the photo again to confirm that it was her, we have not been able to get the well-known melody out of our heads. Friends, that really is a transformation (although we like Edurne and Andrea Duro’s a little more).

And it is that margot robbie is becoming one of the most multifaceted actresses of the last months; only she could pose next to the Joker and, so soon, in a convertible car (pink, of course) and with more than blonde hair in the purest style of the doll for the movie in which she stars (along with Ryan Gosling, she has not chosen a bad Ken) whose rights he bought in the year in 2019.

Now, being Barbie is no easy task. please if almost Barbie created and enhanced the iconic curves that for many years (when that of body positive did not exist) many of us longed for. And, of course, to be the Barbie, Margot Robbie has followed some of the healthiest habits. Like Barbie herself, wow.

Margot Robbie transforms into Barbie

It was last year when the actress began this characterization to start filming. As Margot told Women’s Heath UK, when asked how she was preparing for the role, the actress replied that she was being a complete challenge to keep your curves under control. The key? Feeding.

Yes, Barbie sports a totally straight stomach, a toned legs and slightly muscled arms (at least, the Barbies of our time with their multiple professions), but as always we repeat: without a balanced and varied diet… nothing can be achieved. For that reason, the carbohydrates they began to be measured to the millimeter and sweets disappeared from their weekly menu (if they ever were, of course).

As for the sports routine, although it is true that for its role in the suicide squad he followed a routine of lifting weights that made him hate them; Margot usually prefers tone the body doing other types of routines like, for example, “dance classes or playing tennis with friends,” he said for the magazine.

Routines and exercises that he has maintained, with more or less intensity, during his physical preparation for the role. Of course, although she has crossed out dumbbells from her routine, the bands will continue to be present to achieve outstanding gluteal and leg strengthening.

