Mari Manotas was honest and answered Alejandro Riaño after proposing “modern family plan”

Mari Manotas, Colombian entrepreneur and content creator, recently surprised all her followers and confirmed that she officially separated from Alejandro Riaño, after more than six years of romantic relationship.

Through a post on Instagram, The also architect assured that the decision to end their love relationship was made by mutual agreement because they were focused on different projects. In addition, she indicated that she will always have her love and support.

“Today we want to tell you, to put an end to gossip, that out of love we have made the decision to end our relationship as a couple. We understood that we were on different paths and we will always support each other as parents and friends, ”she specified.

Despite the fact that they no longer live in the same house, the couple has repeatedly stated that they maintain a very good relationship. The humorist even shared a video this week next to the Valle del Cauca businesswoman.

In the recording, which quickly went viral on different social networks, it can be seen that the Bogotano arrived at his old house and visited his three children, what he called a “modern family plan”.

“We are in a modern family plan. María Alejandra, we are in a modern family plan, ”said the renowned comedian, to which the content creator replied: “This is how new families are, together but not revolted.”

After announcing the news, the influencer spoke exclusively with SEMANA and revealed some details of her separation from the renowned comedian, who closed his personal Twitter account a few weeks ago.

“We had been talking about the issue of separation for a long time, resolving things in private as a couple. However, the moment came when we said that the pod was not working. We tried and tried, but it was better to walk away, “he initially indicated.

Then he added: “We have had a very good relationship so far, obviously not everything is perfect. The truth is that we have a good relationship and we have three children, so we have to lead the party in peace. It’s nice to be able to wear it in great shape.”

Manotas, in the same way, took advantage of the dialogue with this medium to tell that the exponential success that the comedian began to have in recent years had something to do with the deterioration of the relationship.

“In a way, that success is part of the reason we decided to part ways. Each one dedicated himself to working on his own, I dedicated myself to creating my companies. I also focused on being a person and not living in his shadow. I supported him as much as he could and he gave us love, ”she pointed out.

On the other hand, the Valle del Cauca indicated that she is currently focused on her two companies (Caoba and Everyday Love) and on raising her three young children. Likewise, she invited all women to focus on the things that make them truly happy.

The content creator finally explained what her day-to-day is like and how she distributes her time to carry out all the activities she has, both at work and at home.

“It’s a daily challenge, you have to have a lot of organization and discipline. Obviously, I have someone to help me around the house, as we all need help. The father also collaborates because the men also have to take care of the children”, he concluded.