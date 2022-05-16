On one of the paradisiacal beaches of Cartagena, the love story in the lives of Venezuelans María Alejandra Requena and Luciano D’Alessandro took hold, who consolidated their relationship of more than two years with their marriage on May 14.

Through an emotional video published by D ‘Alessandro, the best moments of the wedding were seen. The renowned soap opera actor such as “La ley del corazón”, was delivered at the altar by his mother, Greta Eunices González.

According to international media, the couple decided to keep all the details of their marriage secret. Days prior to this event, the CNN journalist and D’Alessandro shared a video in which they asked the media not to try to find out details of the day or the location of the wedding.

They pointed out that it was a moment that they only wanted to share with their family and close friends. The actor explained that they were offering money to his relatives for revealing this information.

The first images of the wedding were released by their family and friends through social networks. In which, they highlighted the congratulations and good wishes for the couple.

María Alejandra Requena and Luciano D’Alessandro were married in Cartagena

The relationship between María Alejandra and Luciano began in 2020, when there was a global pandemic. As these years manifested their love stronger and stronger to the point of making the decision to marry.

The day came and on Saturday, May 14, they decided to unite their lives in marriage. This moment in front of the sea was engraved in the memory not only of them, but also of their parents, relatives and closest friends.

The couple’s followers managed to see part of the best moments of this wedding. “A magical day that marked the beginning of a new stage of love,” Requena posted on her Instagram account.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!