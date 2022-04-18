María and Mónica Corsini: the unknown sisters of Belén Corsini, Countess of Osorno, who succeed with their looks wedding after wedding

Of all the members of the extensive Tribe that makes up the extensive Belén Corsini family, the brothers of the

Countess of Osorno They are, without a doubt, the most unknown. Once other family branches have been discovered that are just as interesting in terms of charisma and style, such as the one starring Amparo Corsini and her daughter Manuela Falcó Corsini, it is time to look back at two of the women who will star in the list of guests at the wedding that is coming up in brief: that of the countess’s brother,

Borja Corsini. Mónica and María Corsini caught the attention of the media in the famous family wedding pose at the Casa de Alba and, without a doubt, they deserve their own profile.

María Corsini, the protagonist of the most romantic wedding of 2021



María Corsini is the youngest sister of the Countess and the protagonist of one of the links of 2021. Her wedding with

Diego Osorioone of those childhood friendships that became something else three years ago ended in a marriage materialized on September 18 in the church of

Saint Mary Michaela and celebrated in style at the Dehesa de Valbueno estate that the Corsinis own in Guadalajara.

Both the country celebration and the metallic dress of

Belen Corsini and the choice of María, who chose a simple dress with “pochas” flowers (as she herself defined them) sewn into the long train, made the end-of-summer wedding one of the most beautiful that visited the pages of couché paper on last year.

Thanks to this wedding we discovered some details about the very discreet María Corsini, such as the fact that in addition to having a degree in

Business Administration and Managements from the University of Comillas and a specialist in digital marketing (currently manager of

Remarketing and Digital Marketing of one of Audi’s business lines) is also a true expert in restaurants (or at least in one of the most fun part of the hotel industry, trying the menus): together with her friend she has an Instagram account called

“Today I put on my boots” in which both do restaurant reviews.

Mónica Corsini, the financier of La Tribu



We discovered Mónica Corsini with an impressive Mimoki headdress at Belén’s wedding that she combined with a

Navascues dress with an Angelina Jolie opening. Between one thing and another, she was about to steal the spotlight from her girlfriend if it hadn’t been for the fact that the wedding was being held at Liria’s palace.

Like her sisters, Mónica completed her compulsory education in Madrid, at the Mater Salvatoris private school. And like Belén Corsini, she later decided to study

Business Administration and Management at ICADE. After a brief stint at the University of Rome with an Erasmus scholarship, Monica found her own career path outside the circle of family businesses: in 2010 she got a position in the Credit Suisse Private Banking department where she still remains today. .

Mónica Corsini has been married since 2013 to a Portuguese businessman Bernardo Horta e Costa and in their marriage one of the most notorious (and top) idylls of that year took place: that of Alicia Koplowitz with the

Portuguese Count Miguel Pais do Amaral.

Although it is unknown when the rupture between the Portuguese nobleman and the Spanish millionaire occurred, what we can be sure of is that the marriage of

Monica Corsini and Bernardo Horta goes windy. They do not miss an important family date and even combine their outfits with little winks. Not for nothing do they have a lot in common,

Bernardo Horta He has also worked as a financier in different companies such as Espirito Santo Investment before launching his own business venture by co-founding the biotech company Gnubiotics Sciences.