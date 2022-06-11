Maria Bakalova has a role in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’

In the past week, James Gunn revealed that daniel melchior had a role in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3today history repeats itself and it has been revealed that Maria Bakalova He also had a role in this movie UCM. Likewise, his role will be kept secret for the time being. However, she may not be the actor or actress that remains unannounced, so there could still be another surprise about the cast.

Bakalova and Melchior will be with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter Y Chuk Iwuji. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 was written and directed by James Gunnwill be released in May 2023.

Bakalova is a Bulgarian actress who became known internationally for co-starring Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm beside Sasha Baron Cohen. She garnered acclaim for her role and received numerous nominations for various awards, including Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. She recently she appeared on The bubble and will soon appear in Bodysuits Bodysuits.

Cinephile, critic, swiftie and professional procrastinator.

