Maria Bakalova will have a key role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Apparently Marvel and James Gunn know how to keep secrets better than anyone. And it is that it was recently revealed that Maria Bakalova will be part of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Although not much is known about his role yet, it must be something very interesting, since both the filmmaker and the studio keep his participation very secret. So much so that the director commented on his social networks the surprise that until now the world discovers the news.

“Yes, yes, yes, okay. I guess I should be surprised it took them this long to get this [noticia]. Maria Bakalova is amazing.”

Just not long ago the production of the third volume concluded satisfactorily, according to dead line. This means that Bakalova’s role in the film is already final and that the contracts were even signed for some time.

Despite that, there is supposedly still an unannounced performer who is also part of the film. However, the aforementioned medium reports that it is not about Bakalova, so there is still one more surprise that we will surely know when the unexpected leaks occur, or until the film reaches theaters.

About the role of Bakalova not so much is known either. And if it took this long to leak, it’s probably because it’s a pretty special role. In this way, the actress would join an enviable cast made up of the eventual Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Karen Gillan.

The return of Sylvester Stallone and Elizabeth Debicki was also announced; with the addition of newcomers: Will Poulter as the highly anticipated Adam Warlock and Chuk Iwuji in an unknown role. Out there some hope that certain members of the Thor: Love and Thunder can fly to Gunn’s movie to complete the best space surfing Marvel gang.

Maria Bakalova rose to fame in 2020 when the public met her as the daughter of Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) in her Subsequent Movie Film. Her role was quite controversial due to the implications in which her character involved a well-known political personality in the United States.

His character earned him some criticism, but mostly positive comments that praised his acting performance in the film. In the end Bakalova even got an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.