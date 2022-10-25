Maria Callas, what to expect from the biopic with Angelina Jolie

After a stormy period, Angelina Jolie will return in front of the camera and take on the role of Maria Callas. It will be directed by Pablo Larraín, who will continue the path undertaken with the divas of the past, first with Jackie Kennedy and last year with Lady Diana, in Spencer. Here’s what to expect.

The last few years have been particularly troubled for Angelina Jolie, who nevertheless has never stopped pursuing his art. Despite the hard-fought divorce from Brad Pittin fact, the interpreter has joined the MCU in the role of Thena in Eternals from Chloé Zhao. In recent months, he has also started filming as a director of Without bloodbased on the novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco. Now, the actress Oscar Prize is ready to get back in front of the camera, in the role of the eternal diva of opera singing: Maria Callas. The Californian actress will be directed by Pablo Larraínwho chose to collaborate again with Steven Knight, with whom he wrote the screenplay for Spencer.

After Lady Diana and Jackie Kennedy, Pablo Larraín tells the story of Maria Callas

The artistic path of Pablo Larraín, in search of the hidden and more intimate side of the great twentieth-century divas, is enriched by another figure: that of Maria Callas. That introspective and, in some ways dreamlike and fairytale research – especially as regards the Lady D from Kristen Stewart in Spencer – became his stylistic codewill also invest the world star of the opera of Greek origin, played by Angelina Jolie. Icons of style, charm and elegance, each of the three divas chosen by Larraín has met a dramatic destiny, marked by various mournful events: women in search of love, without ever having really managed to conquer it. A sensation that, after all, even the Californian actress, with three marriages behind her, has known well.

“I had the possibility – explained Pablo Larraín himself – to combine two of my greatest passions, cinema and opera. I have dreamed of it for a very long time and being able to do it with Angelina, an extremely courageous and curious artist, is truly fascinating, a real gift. ” For her part, the interpreter designated to play the role of Maria Callas in Maria she said she was thrilled to work with director and screenwriter Steven Knight, while specifying to take “very seriously this responsibility towards the life and artistic heritage of Mary“.

Consistent with the portraits previously made by Pablo Larraín, the feature film focusing on Maria Callas will not be a real biopic. The film, in fact, will focus on one episode in particular that marked the life of the opera divaor the last days in Paris in the late 1970s, which preceded his death on September 16, 1977.