María Camila Osorio: her rival in the first round of Indian Wells – Tennis – Sports

The Colombian Camila Osorio arrives at the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells at a rising moment in her career, with her best position in the world ranking: she is in box 35.

The performances in recent weeks have allowed the cucuteña to make a big jump up the ladder, especially what she did last week at the Monterrey Open, in Mexico, in which she reached the final and was close to getting the qualification.

In the end, Osorio lost the final duel against Canadian Leylah Fernández.

This is how Osorio did in the Indian Wells draw

Now, the Colombian is preparing for Indian Wells and already has a rival in the first round of the tournament: it is the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, number 59 in the world ranking.

It will be the third time they face each other and, curiously, the second in the same instance in Indian Wells: last year, Sasnovich prevailed 6-0, 6-4.

The other match in which they met was in the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 in Belgrade, in May of last year. On that occasion, the winner was the Colombian, 6-4, 6-2.

The winner of this duel will be measured in the second round against the Czech Petra Kvitova, ranked 31st in the world ranking, who was favored in the draw and will start directly in that phase.

So far, there is no set date or time for Osorio’s match. Indian Wells, in general, starts its way this Thursday.

