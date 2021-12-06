Maria Cantanzariti: “Working on less reactive targets”

What are your flagship titles during the holidays and in the first half of 2022?

During the upcoming holidays and in the first half of 2022 our list will continue to make a difference on the market thanks to a mix of Warner, Sony and Italian productions that we are sure will be highly appreciated by the public. The highly anticipated will arrive in theaters on December 16 Spider-Man: No Way Home, whose trailer in the first 24 hours of launch had the highest number of views ever. On December 25, Margherita Buy, Diana Del Bufalo, Sabrina Impacciatore, Benedetta Porcaroli, Micaela Ramazzotti, Luisa Ranieri and Ornella Vanoni will be the protagonists of 7 women and a mystery by Alessandro Genovesi. On January 1, two very important titles will bring audiences of all generations into the room: for the third time on the big screen the very young youtubers Luì and Sofì with Me Against You the Film – Lost in time will involve the little ones in a new exciting adventure, while Matrix Resurrections, nearly 20 years after the last film in the saga, will see the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their iconic roles of Neo and Trinity. On January 13 with A winning family – King Richard two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith will retrace the life of Richard Williams: a father who, with his unwavering faith in family and a clear vision of the future, helped make his daughters Serena and Venus legendary tennis icons. Also in January, the comedy-loving public will see Fabio De Luigi in the double role of director and actor directing Virginia Raffaele in his new hilarious film; while for comics fans, Jared Leto will play the role of a new Marvel anti-hero in the spin-off dedicated to the character of Morbius, the living vampire. The adventurous will debut in February Uncharted with Tom Holland as the protagonist of the video game series of the same name. In March, however, the highly anticipated The Batman by Matt Reeves will arrive, with Robert Pattinson. In April we will travel with Brad Pitt on the Bullet Train, where the star will take on the role of one of the assassins protagonists of this adrenaline-fueled action story. It will also be released in April Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third chapter of JK Rowling’s saga (the two previous films had totaled 30 million euros at the Italian box office). It will arrive in May DC League of Super-Pets, animated film starring DC Comics superpowered pets. In June we will see Baz Luhrmann’s new film on the career of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley on the big screen. In the cast Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, manager of the young star.