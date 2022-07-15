María Celeste Arrarás is in the eye of a possible political candidacy in the US.

The veteran television presenter Maria Celeste Arraras She is mentioned as a possible running mate for Charlie Crist, in case the Democratic representative wins his party’s nomination for governor of the state of Florida, in the United States.

However, the veteran television presenter takes it with a grain of salt and does not guarantee it, although she admitted that she had a breakfast meeting with Crist, who “wanted to meet me” without proposing anything in particular.

“We weren’t talking about any of this, just how the Puerto Rican community is thinking, how I see things as a journalist, how you and I are talking. Nothing to do with this lieutenant governor, nothing like that,” she said. You will drag Telemundo 51, the television station that transmits Telemundo programming to the Miami area.

About the meeting with Cris, he added: “So we talked and I think he was favorably impressed number 1 with my passion because you know that I am very direct and very passionate and I say things as they are. Second, that I was well versed in the issues from Florida because obviously I’m a journalist and I live here and I’m interested in what happens in my state, so I think that happened. But he didn’t say anything to me at that time”.

However, given the comments on his possible candidacy, he maintained that he was surprised to hear them: “They had spoken to me somewhat subtly that perhaps they were considering me, but I did not give it importance because there was no formal conversation about it.”

Arrarás, 61, sjoined in August 2020 from Telemundo, where he led the program “Red Hot“For two decades.

The Puerto Rican journalist has remained active in her profession presenting CNN Docufilms with María Celeste Arrarás on CNN.