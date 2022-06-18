María Celeste breaks the silence and reveals the economic reasons why she was fired from Telemundo and removed from her baby, Al Rojo Vivo

María Celeste spoke with Erika de la Vega and with her she was honest about the economic reasons that motivated Telemundo to remove her from the Hispanic network and her baby, Al Rojo Vivo. With total honesty, he claimed to have understood that the reason was valid for the moment that was going through as a result of the economic crisis that exploded due to the pandemic.

The salary that María Celeste Arrarás earned was the equivalent of five people, according to the journalist. “These are corporate decisions,” said the former host of Primer Impacto. “In the midst of a pandemic they order 20 heads to be cut off per show. So what’s up?”.

She continues: “In a show that has 25 people you can’t remove 20 and keep 5 and I’m one of the 5.” “It is impossible to put the show on the air like this,” says María Celeste. “They took away from me that I earned what 20 earned and with that they solve the problem, then I understood it“, explained the former head of Al Rojo Vivo.

María Celeste admits that at the beginning knowing this movement, listening to this decision was not easy. About how the ego works, she said: “Things in life cannot be taken personally because when you take them personally you begin to act based on the ego. Reacting with the ego is a very bad adviser. There I looked at him in a way that did not begin to say ‘I am the victim, after so many years, my service, what I have done, how much people know me…’.

The journalist and businesswoman explains that she is very clear that the decision to remove her from Telemundo had nothing to do with her ability, the decision was not personal but based on an economic wave that hit the entire world and both Telemundo and Univision. since in both television companies there were dismissals. It was rumored the possibility that the competition ran the head of Jorge Ramos, this today was nothing more than a simple gossip, since he is still at the head of the Univision news space.

