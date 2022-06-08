María Celeste is 61 years old and made us red hot: let them see her up to her thighs with her miniskirt

Maria Celeste she showed up to her thighs in her miniskirt to play tennis. The former host of Al Rojo Vivo blushed her audience beautifully, by showing herself like this through her social networks. Here we share the image.

A fan named Santiago gave her the following compliment on Instagram, seeing her so sexy: “How much I would give to BE your racket and be in your hands. Celeste, sometimes it happens that one becomes deified with someone and that someone becomes something that has to be possessed and it is difficult to abandon that purpose, Do you think you would help me achieve it or am I still dreaming of you?

After this photograph, the public knows what María Celeste does to keep fit. And they applaud her because she is 61 years old and has sensational legs, with which she has captured millions from the small screen.

Because let’s remember that since her beginnings in the world of television, the journalist has been characterized by having divine legs. And it is that since she was in Primer Impacto, together with Myrka Dellanos, she has managed to make many fall in love with her physical beauty, which is a lot of her, and her maximum power when she combines it with intelligence. and journalistic eye of her.

Now this former star of Univision and Telemundo enjoys the new stage that life has allowed her to live and also enjoys more publicly her affection with colleagues who were previously competition, because they were not in the same television company. Proof of this is her love and her friendship with Raúl de Molina in this image.

