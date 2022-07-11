María Chacón celebrates her birthday with a sexy jumpsuit

Maria Chacon She is an actress who entered the world of entertainment at a very young age and since then has managed to win the affection of viewers, since she has an unparalleled charisma that managed to make all her fans fall in love.

Although it is not only that that has placed her as one of the most popular actresses of the moment and lately she has shown us her most daring side with impact outfits via Instagram.



Photo: Instagram @oficialmariachacon

To celebrate your 31st birthday We were already expecting a look that would leave us speechless, but, without a doubt, Maria Chacon managed to exceed our expectations, since to celebrate in the company of his loved ones he decided to dazzle everyone in his path with a daring and tight jumpsuit.

then in Last We tell you all the details of her look, with which the actress took the opportunity to openly declare that this garment continues to have a very important place in the wardrobe.

Also read: Tricks to remove wrinkles from clothes without using the iron

María Chacón dazzled by wearing a sensual jumpsuit

The member of “Alegrijes y rebujos”, better known as “Chofis”, welcomed her 31 springs with a night of dancing, music and friends, a celebration that she decided to share with her followers through her insta stories, where we could see her in her sexiest facet when wearing a tight and cut out garment that took the night.

Maria Chacon I carry a jumpsuit that needed no introduction, because this garment spoke for itself as it was a design encrusted with crystals and openings in the chest area, a very sensual neckline that the actress wore to the fullest.



Photo: Instagram @oficialmariachacon

This is an iconic garment that has also been worn by personalities such as Vanessa Hudgens and Jordyn Woods, signed by the Poster Girl brand. This piece is available in 5 colors and costs 230 euros (about 4,800 pesos).



Photo: poster-girl.com

On the other hand, the actress complemented this look with black platform boots. She wore her hair down with subtle waves and smoky makeup, which was the perfect must-have for her outfit.



Photo: Instagram @oficialmariachacon

Also read: Yanet García shows that wearing feathers is the sexiest thing of the season

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters