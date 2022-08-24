María Chacón is confused with Gal Gadot: The Mexican Wonder Woman? | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The fans of the actress assure that they could be twins because they look identical.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

They say that it is possible that there is a lost “twin” for everyone and it is out there, lost in the world. It seems that for the Mexican actress, Maria Chacon, her long-lost twin is none other than a Hollywood star. In recent publications of the former child star, Chacón has received comments from her followers, in which they assure that she is more than identical to Gal Gadot.

At 31 years old, María Chacón is at her best, enjoying her career to the fullest and conquering more than one heart with each of the beach looks she shares on her social networks. The beauty and sensuality of the Mexican seems to remind many of the physical attractiveness of the interpreter of Wonder Woman.

In February 2022, the Mexican musical theater actress, like Mentiras, shared an image in which she appears bare-chested, a white blouse and a perfect tan. Given her beauty, more than one follower assured that she looked identical to Gal Gadot, the interpreter of Wonder Woman in the DC Superhero Universe.

This would not be the first time that María is confused with the former Israeli beauty queen because on previous occasions, such as in a shared photo from a vacation in Tulum, Mexico, María again posed for the camera, appearing to be the living image of the actress. of Superman Vs Batman.

“You are the Mexican wonder woman”, “How do you look like Gal Gadot”, “You look a lot like Gal in that pic”, “Is it you, Gal Gadot?”, Are some of the most read messages in the comments section of María’s publications, which exceed 100 thousand likes, since the Mexican actress has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram.