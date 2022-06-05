María Chacón shows off her curves in fitted mini shorts and an open blouse

Posing as only she knows how to do it, the famous actress from television, Maria Chaconreturned to leave a little nod to her thousands of followers on social networks, as the beautiful Mexican posted a series of photographs where she showed off her beautiful attributes with tiny blue denim shorts and a green blouse with a large opening in front.

In one of his stories, Maria Chacon He posed in front of a mirror and took the daring selfie where he showed his stylized silhouette and fine face, leaving his followers enthralled with his tremendous bearing and delicacy.

In addition to that selfie, María gave them a small video clip where she let herself be seen on a night of fun in a dance center where she shed her best steps and some fitted green leggings and a tiny top with three-quarter sleeves and an opening in front.

The actress continues to conquer followers on social networks through her little ‘winks’, making her community of fans grow more and more on Instagram, where she already has more than a million.

WHO IS MARIA CHACON?

Maróa Fernanda Chacón Romo was born in Ensenada, Baja California on July 10, 1991. Chacón is an actress and singer, as well as being an influencer on social networks in her role as a model.

His career began in 2000 in some television commercials, making the leap to Fame Code, a children’s reality show in search of new talents in singing and acting.

