María Chacón shows off ‘her little corner’ in a spicy video from the sheets

famous model and Televisa actress, María Chacón, She continues to make her fans fall in love on social networks with her tremendous beauty and bearing, because now she caused a revolution among her fans with her most recent post on Instagram, where she posted a series of photos and videos from her bedroom.

Posing like a queen in a satin nightgown, Maria Chacon She delighted her followers with a series of photos where she showed off her beauty and delicate figure with a classic and light gown that marked her figure.

“My little corner in Barcelona”, María published.

The actress continues to conquer followers on social networks through her little ‘winks’, making her community of fans grow more and more on Instagram, where she already has more than a million.

WHO IS MARIA CHACON?

Maróa Fernanda Chacón Romo was born in Ensenada, Baja California on July 10, 1991. Chacón is an actress and singer, as well as being an influencer on social networks in her role as a model.

His career began in 2000 in some television commercials, making the leap to Fame Code, a children’s reality show in search of new talents in singing and acting.

