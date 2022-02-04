Maria Chiara Giannetta chooses Armani for her debut in Sanremo 2022



Sanremo 2022, the looks of February 3, third evening

Maria Chiara Giannetta will go up this evening for the first time on the stage of the Ariston. The actress will be supporting Amadeus during the fourth episode of the Sanremo 2022 Festival. Meanwhile, the wait is growing for his clothes, which will be signed by the King, Giorgio Armani, which also dressed other protagonists of this edition.

Maria Chiara Giannetta chooses Armani for Sanremo 2022

Giorgio Armani’s elegance will dominate the fourth evening of the Sanremo 2022 Festival. In fact, the designer will dress tonight’s co-host, actress Maria Chiara Giannetta, for the first time on this important stage.

“Starting from the look, she will be subjected to a media” vivisection “to which I am not used” had reflected the actress, who became known thanks to much loved fiction such as Don Matteo And Blanca, on the pages of Vanity Fair. Armani experts have thought of her clothes. “I trust them” confesses Giannetta, who has totally entrusted herself to the maison. “I just said that I love miniskirts and trousers, I hate longuette sizes and I would like to feel at ease, without distorting my personality”. So no long evening dresses as per tradition?

An important choice not only of style, but also because Giorgio Armani was among the first in 2020 ad cancel the shows of the Milan fashion week, to give space to public health, as a priority for everyone, and to start fundraising for research on Covid-19 and intensive care.

So we just have to find out which looks Armani has thought with his collaborators for the youngest presenter of this edition of the Festival. Meanwhile, Maria Chiara Giannetta assures that she will focus on making her personality known to the general public, for her Sanremo is a showcase to present herself outside the characters who made her known and to finally be herself.

Armani in Sanremo: here’s who dressed

Armani is not new on the Ariston stage: during the editions, the most beautiful dresses of presenters and artists were his. Last year he dressed Serena Rossi. And also this year the maison returns to Sanremo 2022 dressing not only Maria Chiara Giannetta, but also Fiorello, Amadeus’ shoulder during the first evening, who chose the designer for all three years at the Festival.

We will not see Luca Argentero, absent for family reasons, but he too had chosen Armani, as did Cesare Cremonini, super guest of the second episode, with his shiny and navy blue jacket. The only singer in the competition who chose to wear the Italian designer’s clothes was Ana Mena: from the red look inspired by Ariana Grande, to the black Emporio Armani dress entirely designed by the maison and the stylist of the singer, Giuseppe Magistro, for the third evening. Not only Magistro anticipates that in tonight’s episode dedicated to duets the Spanish singer will illuminate the Ariston with a white dress in chiffon and embroidery, while for the final evening a dress from the Armani Archive will arrive, to follow the idea of ​​reusable fashion and no longer disposable, as wished by King George in recent years.