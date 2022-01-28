Maria De Filippi interviews Emma Marrone. Result? Pure psychoanalysis

Maria interviews Emma. “I remain fragile. My beauty is my flaws”

The Republic, page 32, by Maria De Filippi.

The girl with the suitcase arrived in Rome from Salento full of dreams and “three dresses on the cross”, to face the audition of Friends conducted by Maria De Filippi. Twelve years later, she is the “blonde lady” who first trusted her to interview for D. Emma Marronewhich recalls the victory of that talent as the beginning of a career far beyond imagination and which now includes another stage in Sanremo: after the 2012 victory and the co-management with Carlo Conti in 2015, it competed with It is like this every time and chose Francesca Michielin to conduct the orchestra. And with her, on the night of the covers, he will sing Baby one more time from Britney Spears. Because women almost always understand each other better.

When I decided to do this interview, since I know you very well, I asked myself: what do I do? Do I bring out the parts of her that others don’t know, or not? Then I concluded that this was what made sense. And so, let’s start with the fragile Emma: you have always had a tendency to say even the things that many are silent about. The courage of truth is not for everyone, and it certainly communicates strength. Which, in your case, is certainly true in some respects. But there is also another side of you, which you have always been careful not to show. Maybe for defense? What are you afraid of?

«I have many fears, but they have always pushed me to go on, even beyond what I had only imagined for my life. That’s how I am, I need to throw myself into the void to feel alive, present to others and to myself. The courage of the truth you speak of, however, has somehow become a form of fragility: I always thought it would make me freer, but in some cases it condemned me to loneliness. Over time I realized, in fact, that it is not I who have to defend myself from others, but that it is often others who defend themselves from me, because not everyone has the desire or strength to hear the truth told to their face “.

Agree. But you haven’t told me yet what your frailties and fears are.

“Eh, I’m walking around it. You taught me, among other things, to dodge questions! If we really want to go to the bottom, let’s say that I come from a family in which I have not often heard myself say “good”, and therefore I feel the need to receive confirmation from others. Yes, let’s say that consent is a fragility. And that, in the course of my career, this spasmodic search for approval has not been fully satisfied: it seems to me that I have always received it with the handbrake a little on ».

Do you like yourself?

“Now yes!”.

Have you overcome these weaknesses?

“Absolutely. I probably fed on so many other things that now the physical aspect is no longer a limitation or a problem. I believe this happens when we grow up. I no longer have the anxiety of having to go out with make-up and at the same time, now, I see myself as a beautiful woman, with all my flaws ».

What about women in music?

“It’s still a world under construction. There is so much talk about this issue that it almost seems that associations must be born to defend women even in our sector. Also this year, to say, there was talk of pink quotas in Sanremo, as if they put us there to make up the numbers. It’s unfortunate, because we don’t have to show off to settle for political correctness, which is so fashionable these days. Here, if they even stopped defining us pink quotas, we would already take a step forward. Women do not have to be integrated, as this means accepting those who are still outside. But we must not be accepted or integrated, because we already are and we show it strongly every day. I’ve always said it and tried to prove it with my choices. As in this case, in Sanremo: from an artistic point of view it is a very important moment in my career, in which I put myself at stake, and I decided to give space to Francesca Michielin – a young woman of whom I have great esteem – by leaving her the task of conducting the orchestra. For her it will be the first time in such a context ».

You have always been at the forefront of this issue, often exposing yourself in the first person, like when you participated in the event If not now, when in 2011.

“I have embraced many causes, since I was little: I was a school representative at school, a point of reference for my classmates, I have always been the spokesperson for battles in which I believe and which I would like, sooner or later, for this club to win . For me it is important to put my face to it, especially if doing so means reaching as many people as possible and helping to spread an important message. Violence against women, defense of people’s rights, cyberbullying … these are just some of the issues that are close to my heart. In recent years I have also tried to raise awareness on health and prevention, leaving direct testimony of my experience “.

(In the photo, from the left, Emma Marrone And Maria De Filippi)