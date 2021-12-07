Maria De Filippi’s diet, all of the secrets of a 60-year-old in great shape

The diet of Maria De Filippi, this is how the queen of tv keeps fit and shows off a body to be the envy of girls

Those who have always followed her know that physique and professionalism have always been her trump cards. Let’s talk about Maria De Filippi, the lady and queen of Italian TV. She is one of the most popular presenters of the small screen. This is demonstrated by the numbers that reward it and its programs which are by far the most viewed ever.

Mary just yesterday accomplished 60 years, an important milestone, but despite his age he sports a crazy physique which winks at the youngest. But how is the wife of to be so fit Maurizio Costanzo? Let’s discover all his secrets of beauty.

The diet of Maria De Filippi, what the queen of tv eats

The physical form of Maria De Filippi it is enviable. Only yesterday she turned 60 and yet she looks like a girl, helped by one lean and flawless silhouette. Behind all this there is a long constancy made of training but also of healthy nutrition.

You may also be interested in: Hugh Jackman’s diet, how does the Wolverine of cinema have a sculpted body

The queen of tv does not follow strange or prohibitive diets, but only one simple and balanced regime. Eat pasta once a week and in a small portion, no more than 60 grams. There are also few other portions of carbohydrates, such as bread, moderate for lunch and dinner to accompany especially white meat and fish. The red meat, on the other hand, is set aside. Few, for Maria, even the fat ones. She is not very fond of sweets but gives ample space to fruit, vegetables, legumes and low-fat dairy products.

You may also be interested in: Noemi’s diet, like the singer, lost 20 kilos

As anticipated, for Costanzo’s wife there is no shortage during the week the workout. Three crossfit sessions, while the other two days he plays tennis. And then there are all her work commitments, those of the family and the walks and runs that Maria does with her dogs.