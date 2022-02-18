María del Mar Mendive, appointed deputy director of Cruces

The Basque Health Service-Osakidetza has formalized this Friday the appointment of the neurologist Maria del Mar Mendive What Deputy Medical Director of Research of the Integrated Health Organization (OSI) of Crucesin Bilbao, through a resolution in the Official Gazette of the Basque Country (BOPV).

mendive is Bachelor of Medicine from the University of the Basque Country (UPV-EHU) and university doctor. In addition, she has extensive training in healthcare management. Specifically, it has a Master in Health Management awarded by the University of Deusto, a course in Healthcare Innovation from IE Business School, a training degree in Directorate of Integrated Health Services from Georgetown University and a Masters in Management and Direction of Integrated Health Services by Esade.

Regarding his professional experience, Mendive has been associated with the Cruce University Hospitals, where she began as a neurologist as an attending physician. In addition, she has served in el Biocruces Bizkaia Health Research Institute in the Cruces Neuroimmunology Group. In addition, since this February, she has been appointed scientific director of this institution.

Among other things, she teaches classes as an associate professor of Medicine at the UPV-EHU, and has carried out a series of volunteer projects and is part of the Board of Directors as a member of Teaching and Continuing Education of the Spanish Society of Neurology.