María Dolores Fernós dies, the first attorney for women

The lawyer, professor and Former Women’s AttorneyMaría Dolores “Tati” Fernós López-Cepero, passed away today, Tuesday, at the age of 75, after dedicating her life to the fight for women’s equality and the eradication of discrimination and gender violence in Puerto Rico.

The death was confirmed by his son, Jorge Farinacci Fernós, on social networks. “I share with you the news that my mother, María D. Fernós López-Cepero, has passed away. She was surrounded by her people until the end. Details will be announced soon.”posted Farinacci Fernós on his Facebook account.

Fernós López-Cepero belonged to the group of feminists that promoted the creation of the Office of the Women’s Ombudsman and the first to hold the position under the administration of former Governor Sila María Calderón in 2001.

From that position, Fernós López-Cepero promoted a study to learn first-hand about the impact of the Law for the Prevention and Intervention with Domestic Violence, today known as Law 54 of 1989.

In 2002, while serving as Women’s Attorney, she was the subject of a public controversy when she refused to place the United States flag next to the Puerto Rican flag in the agency’s lobby.

Previously, Fernós Lopez-Cepero had a distinguished career in Legal Services specializing in housing, equity and everything related to the claims and needs of women.

One of the first to mourn the death of the lawyer yesterday was the dean of the Law School of the Interamerican University, Julio Fontanet.

“For my generation, Tati was and will continue to be the model to emulate; a model that mixed the eloquent verb with the decisive action. The image of her radiated empathy, security, conviction and in a contagious way she spread her enthusiasm to others. Knowing her, sharing with her, made us all better people. The best way to honor her is by embracing her struggles”, expressed Fontanet.

Meanwhile, the director of the Matria Project, Amárilis Pagán Jiménez, highlighted the great contributions of Fernós López-Cepero. “It is difficult to express what the death of María Dolores Fernós means because her dreams, her actions and her struggles transformed the lives of all women in Puerto Rico, even those who did not know her or those who simply did not manage to understand it,” she said.

“Tati was able to see the potential of all of us and promoted country projects that opened spaces for women to reach positions of power, strengthen themselves to overcome poverty and violence and join forces to dream and act from a perspective that recognized us all,” he added.

He said he considered the lawyer a “teacher.”

“It will be very difficult to accept a world without her. But I am also sure that we are all infinitely grateful for her legacy and the hope and strength that she leaves us ”he pointed.

Former Governor Calderón also lamented the death last night in written statements. “In the fight for women’s rights, Mrs. Fernós shone like few others and dedicated herself to that fight body and soul with unparalleled strength and brilliance,” said the former president.

More recently, Fernós López-Cepero was active in the InterMujeres program, conducting research and publishing on women’s issues.

In 2021, the lawyer received a distinction as an emeritus professor upon her retirement from the School of Law of the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico.

At that time, and in his message accepting the award, Fernós López-Cepero did not forget his struggles. He invited the new lawyers to build a “more equitable” country.

“I strongly invite you to intervene using these new instruments and knowledge that you have acquired in the Faculty and that place you in the perfect position to influence the elaboration of designs towards the construction of a more equitable society.

“I highlight three scourges that need this support: marginalization due to race, gender-based violence and the perpetual exclusion of those who are born and seem condemned not to leave misery, inhuman poverty,” said Fernós López-Cepero .