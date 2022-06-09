María Félix and Enrique Álvarez ate child meat, as revealed by the son of the diva of the Golden Cinema: VIDEO

Maria Felix She was one of the great divas of the gold cinemawhich was characterized by his strong character and creating a mysterious image of his person, which is why there are many myths about his life, but also many realities, such as the one who ate human flesh next to his son, Enrique Alvarez Felixmade the actor revealedconfessing that it was little boy.

The actor was the only son of the actress, fruit of her first marriage with the businessman Enrique Alvarez Alatorre, from whom the big screen diva divorced in 1937. The actor studied at schools in Canada, the United States and France and graduated from Political Science at UNAM, however, his true love shared the same passion as his mother for the scenarios.

María Félix’s son remembered the day they ate child meat

“Quique” As he was called by his mother and friends, he began as an actor in the cinema in the film “Simón del Desierto en 1964”, and worked in theater and television, achieving great success with his performances, which led him to be considered a star, however, he passed away on May 24, 1996, at the age of 61.

María Félix only had one child. Photo: Special

In the year 1994, Alvarez Felix was invited to the program hosted by the Cuban Cristina Saralegui, who became one of the most popular presenters of the 90s. In the show, the son of the actress of the Cine de Oro He made many revelations about his life, among them that he ate human meat with his mother.

Enrique be honest with the public of the talk show and confessed how it was eat baby meat. He said that he went on a trip to a community in Morocco where they were offered a welcome meal, however, they were asked not to ask what the dish was, so it was some time later that he found out what he had tasted.

“We lasted about five or six weeks working there and we left, but no one ever talked about dinner until we were already on the plane back to Madrid when someone asked ‘what did they give us?’ Well, they gave us baby meat,” she commented. In this regard, Saralegui questioned him about the taste.

“Different, rare, acidic, but not bad, I thought it was because of the seasoning,” replied the actor. For his part, years later, Maria Felix he described the taste as “sweet” in an interview with journalist Ricardo Rocha. “I liked it, something like sweetness, a strange meat and I asked and they told me ‘human meat,'” he said “the lady“.

KEEP READING:

María Félix made the beautiful actress of Cine de Oro cry; so she despised her “La Doña”

Lucía Méndez fell in love with María Félix’s son but she was NOT his girlfriend for this reason