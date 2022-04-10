María Félix removed ribs, teeth and had a stutter: her secrets revealed

the bad spoken

How to forget those days when they met at the house of the Mexican writer and journalist Carlos Monsivais. “We started telling dirty jokes and she loved to say rude things, but when people were around her, she didn’t like anyone to say them.”

Even the actress, who was the wife of Agustin Lara Y Jorge Negrete, among other personalities, called two of his favorite horses with peculiar names. “I don’t dare to say them, but they are two terrible words in French that we Mexicans use, one of them refers to the sexual member of horses and the other also,” he commented with a laugh.

Maria Felix

(Mexico Agency)



If he had to mention a flaw in the actress, he might say her longing for perfection. “She said that she had the obligation to die pretty for her people in Mexico. Her great moment of beauty was from 25 to 60 years old. Later, as happens to all of us, she grew old and did so with dignity. She retired to her house in Cuernavaca where she only saw 5 or 6 people”.

His last public appearance, he said, was with Veronica Castro in the program the headdress (nineteen ninety six). “Although James (Zabludovsky) told her that they would send the cameras to her house for the interview, she said no, that she would arrive at the Televisa studio with all her lighting equipment, her paintings, her chairs and her vases. She was already like 80 years old and she looked great, ”she highlighted.

Proud to be a Yaqui Indian

Specifically, he emphasized the hair of the diva of the Golden Age. “It was perfect, silky, he said it was from India, as well as his cheekbones and his height. “Everything I have is from a Yaqui Indian because my grandmother was an Indian and I am proud of that,” she emphasized, according to known.

Maria Felixwho said that to succeed you needed to have, instead of a backbone, an unbendable, unbreakable and non-rusting iron, would not look favorably on a bioseries inspired by his life and work being made today, says the playwright who for some time worked as an assistant savior novo Y Julio Prieto.

“Once they told me about the project and I refused to participate because Mary She was very jealous of her privacy and I think she should be fully respected. Someone once told the true story of her, she was a French through the book Le Mexicainbut she spoke with the presidents of France and Mexico so that the text would be destroyed, “he said.

Maria Felix

(Instagram/mariafelix_oficial)



“It was a puny, disgusting, ugly book. She paid the publisher and all the copies disappeared. I do not think that today the intimacy of a woman who knew how to maintain herself with great dignity and elegance throughout her life has to be brought up, “she concluded.