María Félix suffered the death of Jorge Negrete; This is how “La Doña” cried disconsolately at the funeral

The death of Jorge Negrete It was one of the most memorable events of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, because hundreds of people attended his funeral, including actors, who paid tribute to him and showed how affected they were, as was the case with his wife María Félix. , who suffered his death and cried inconsolably during all the honors that were done to him.

Jorge Alberto Negrete Morenooriginally from Guanajuato, was educated in Heroic Military College where it came to be lieutenant Cavalry and Administration; however, he left this profession to pursue music and acting. In 1937 made his debut in the Warner Bros. short film “Cuban Nights”” and then began to make several films, the most memorable being “Oh Jalisco, don’t back down!“, “Over there in the Rancho Grande”, “Two types of care” and “The Rock of the Souls”, the latter where he met Maria Felix.

María Félix and Jorge Negrete did not get along when they met Photo: Special

The love story between Negrete and “La Dona” It did not start in the best way, because according to the actress, in that 1943 film, which marked her debut on the big screen, the leading man of the Cine de Oro made some rudeness to her that made her annoyed. However, 10 years later her relationship completely changed to the extent that they got married in 1952 at a luxurious wedding attended by artists, painters and actors of that time.

María Félix cried inconsolably the death of Jorge Negrete

Possibly, the couple would have been together for more years, however, the surprise death of “Singing Charro“changed the fate of their love story. On December 5, 1953, Jorge Negrete He died in the United States from a hepatic cirrhosis caused by the health problems that he developed due to hepatitis C. His remains were transferred to Mexico where a body-present funeral was held.

In a documentary video, several images of the tribute that was made to the protagonist of “Juan without fear“, in it you can see how Maria Felix she is visibly affected by the death of her husband of only one year. The actress accompanied the coffin from USA and he was in the tribute that was made to the ranchera performer at the ANDA theater, which today bears his name.

In the images you can see the protagonist of “Tizoc: Indian lovebeing comforted by her son Enrique Alvarez Felix, who was only 18 years old. Also, it appears Pedro Infante visibly affected guarding the coffin that protects the remains of Jorge Negrete, with whom he shared credits only once, but who had a lot of respect and admiration for him.

Maria Felix She was the second wife of the singer of “Mexico Beautiful and beloved“Because he was previously married to Elisa Christy, with whom he had his only daughter Diana. Meanwhile, the big screen heartthrob was the third marriage of four of “The Lady” who had previously married Enrique Alvarez Alatorre and Agustin Lara, and later with alex berger.

KEEP READING:

María Félix and Jorge Negrete would have shared this bad habit | VIDEO

Jorge Negrete and María Félix: This is the love letter that “El Charro Cantor” wrote to “La Doña” to apologize