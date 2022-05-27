María Félix’s fashion and beauty tips

A well-remembered phrase Maria Felix It is the one that tells us that: “It is not enough to be pretty, you have to know how to be.” La Doña was a woman who to date is remembered for having been wise, strong and with an imposing attitude, empowered for her time. On several occasions, talked about what she had learned about fashion, beauty and attitude.

All this his mother taught him, Josefina Guerena, better known as Chefa. This woman taught María Félix how she should be beautiful. This iconic actress recalled on many occasions how her father, from a young age, instilled in her to move safely, walk upright and show good manners.

La Doña once commented that her mother told her that to be pretty, you had to have your own style and unique, fashion and beauty advice that she followed to the letter for the rest of her life. From all this wisdom that María Félix had, we can get some good advice on style and elegance.

You can read: Three pillars to stand out as the most elegant woman

One of the first ideas that María Bonita shared with her audience on this subject was that of self-love, one that is very popular these days. This Mexican actress once said: “I am not a monument to pride, I am a monument to self-esteem, the one that many people lack.”

So while outfits are important and María Félix always cared about looking good, she knew very well that everything came from deep inside her being. Her personality and her attitude managed to make this Mexican movie star an elegant personality, very much in her own way.

On one occasion, someone told Felix that “Beauty was in the soles of the feet”referring to the fact that security is in the way we walk among people, in order to attract attention.

For María Félix, the key was to walk with your head held high

With her shoulders back and her eyes forward, that was how La Doña walked, not only in her films, but in her daily life. something she also said Maria de los Angeles Felix Guereña, was that to be beautiful on the outside, before you had to be on the inside. The inside creates the outside and everything starts with thoughts.

Another fundamental thing in María Félix’s lifestyle was discipline, a characteristic that, according to her, elegant women should have. She said that: “A woman without discipline is nothing”. This firmness is needed to direct our lives, our work, our passions, even to love ourselves and others.

You can read: The keys to elegance said by the best designers

Two other characteristics that the ‘María Bonita’ of Mexico placed in beautiful women were curiosity and unique style. La Doña not only dressed well, but with her outfits she managed to create her own style. Finally, another beauty advice from María was the passion to learn and to dosaid that not having occupations withers us and takes away our taste for life.