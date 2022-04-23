María Félix’s granddaughter causes a furor in networks; she uploads a PHOTO and they claim she looks identical to “La Doña”

To speak of María Félix is ​​to speak of a women who established himself as a star at the international for being part of the female icons of cinema in the Golden Age.

Let us remember that it was thanks to his talent and incomparable beauty that María Félix, better known as “La Doña” transcended the barriers of success and fame due to her outstanding acting techniques and also for her distinctive characterwhich was forged in her life as a middle-class woman far from the famewell remember that she was discovered and invited to act even though she had no experience.

María Félix and her legacy

Many things are also known about María Félix regarding her life privateincluding that he had many lovesbecause he married four times, however, another of the things that are well known and even proven about “La Doña”, one of them is the love that the famous actress I had to always look elegant.

And now it is precisely this elegance and poise that famous Jorge Negrete’s wife inherited her great-niece, who is all the rage through social networks, because like “La Doña”, she is also dedicated to being actress.

The great-niece of María Félix who inherited her talent

Maria del Carmen Felix has 38 years and has shown to have inherited the bearing, character and photogenic talent of his great-aunt, María Félix, in front of the cameras.

Driven by the legacy left by her great-aunt within the records in Mexican cinema, Maria del Carmen Felix chose to dedicate himself to the guild artistic in which her father’s sister Bernardo Félix Flores triumphed: acting.

At the moment Maria del Carmen Felix It has 160 thousand followers, in addition to the fact that in each of its publications receives dozens of comments that flatter its elegance, which frequently It is related to the beauty of “La Doña”.

Now through social networks the publication of a photograph in which María del Carmen Félix looks radiant and shows the bearing she inherited from her aunt has caused a furor Grandmaso now Internet users have assured that in this photograph María del Carmen looks identical to “La Doña”.

