María Fernanda Aristizábal is the new Miss Universe Colombia 2022

Colombia has a new queen, it is the Quindian María Fernanda Aristizábal Urrea, who was appointed by Natalie Ackerman, president of the Miss Universe Colombia franchise, and will represent the country in Miss Universe 2022.

The announcement was made this Wednesday morning from the Dann Carlton hotel in Medellín, at an event attended by Valeria Ayos, Miss Universe Colombia 2021, Natalie Ackerman and other members of the organization.

The president announced that The Miss Universe pageant had given national organizers the opportunity to nominate a candidate heading to this year’s pageant.

In fact, Internet users had already been speculating on a possible delegation of the new Miss Universe Colombia on social networks, where the names of María Fernanda and María Alejandra López, first finalist of 2021, who was also present at the press conference, sounded. .

But this wasn’t the only announcement Ackerman made. He also reported that in a few weeks the registrations for Miss Universe Colombia 2023 will be opened, and that the decision to have selected María Fernanda as the new sovereign of beauty rested on the fact that they would have more time in their preparation to attend the international contest.

The new queen had been Miss Colombia in 2019 and was planned to represent the country in Miss Universe 2020. However, the franchise changed owners and entered a judicial spiral where the National Beauty Contest could not agree with the new organization on the sovereign.

This prevented the 25-year-old social communicator and model from participating in the famous contest and Laura Olascuaga instead, winner of Miss Universe Colombia 2020, who was among the 20 finalists.

Social networks have shown support for the new queen, after considering his appointment fair and his next participation in the universal contest, after his dream was snatched away. In fact, in María Fernanda’s own words, she had to take a few days to assimilate it.

In addition, the new queen has liked the users of social networks, who comment that María Fernanda will step on the Miss Universe stage with a new prototype of beauty that had not been seen before by part of the country and that her reign as Miss Colombia 2019 gave him all the experience and preparation necessary to leave Colombia high in the next edition of the contest.

Last year, the new sovereign of beauty was in the media spotlight after supporting the social mobilizations of the national strike, where he called on President Iván Duque to listen to the reasons for the protests. In addition, he invited Colombians to raise their voices against the injustices of the national government.

In tears, Valeria Ayos, Miss Universe Colombia 2021, and who was among the five finalists in the most important beauty contest in the world last Decembersaid goodbye to the crown and thanked everyone who was present in his process, as well as the fans of the contest.

It should be emphasized that the dates and the place where the Miss Universe 2022 will take place are not yet known; however, Colombia has always stood out with its representatives, who in recent years have managed to position themselves among the five finalists to win the acclaimed universal crown.