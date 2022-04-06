María Fernanda Aristizábal is the new Miss Universe Colombia – Entertainment – Culture

María Fernanda Aristizábal was elected Miss Colombia in 2019, with a view to representing the country at Miss Universe in 2020.

But in this last year, precisely, the franchise that allows the Colombian candidate to be sent to this event changed hands and was taken by Natalie Ackerman, former Miss Atlántico, who decided that 2020 (the election was last year, due to the pandemic) , the already named queen in Cartagena, who she herself trained, was the representative to Miss Universe.

(You might want to read: Ed Sheeran Wins Legal Battle Over Alleged ‘Shape of You’ Plagiarism)

However, an agreement could not be reached with the Cartagena National Beauty Contest and it was necessary to appoint a queen to attend the universal contest, which was repeated last year, with the participation of Valeria Ayos, who reached the top five.

Aristizábal, who won in Cartagena representing the department of Quindío, always wanted to go to Miss Universe, but due to the contract signed with the National Beauty Contest this was not possible.

Now, already detached from the Cartagena event, the above reviewed by the legal part of Miss Universe Colombia headed by Abelardo de la Espriella, it was decided that the Colombian queen at the Miss Universe 2022 event is Aristizábal.

(You may be interested in: ‘Cervantes had beautiful statements about the freedom of women’)

Natalie Ackerman, president of the franchise in the country, made this decision in order to prepare it for at least this year and the 25-year-old Quindian, social communicator and model, immediately accepted.

Aristizábal has not stopped preparing, because he never lost the illusion of going to the most important universal beauty event in the world and with greater recognition.