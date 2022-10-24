María Fernanda Cabal attacks the minMinas Irene Vélez

Once again, Senator María Fernanda Cabal stressed her opinion on the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, on her social networks. This time, Cabal indicated that the resignation of the portfolio manager was one of the few reasons why the Colombians had gone out to march this Saturday, October 22.

Citing a news WEEKin which it is revealed that a group of activists and congressmen are asking for the resignation of Minister Vélez, among whom is one of Cabal’s sons, Juan José Lafaurie, the senator insists that the country does not need more “irenadas”, in addition to accentuating a strong criticism of the work, which according to her, the minister would be carrying out.

“No more irenations! A minister who hates those who support the country, who does not understand the sector and who does not listen to the citizens, should step down from office. That’s why we’re also marching.” Cabal sentenced on his Twitter account, reaffirming one of the most common criticisms of the opposition against the minister chosen by President Petro.

To this are added the scandals that Vélez has starred in during the time he has been in office, since on different occasions he has been left speechless or without answering questions from both journalists and other personalities at public events, in addition to expressing phrases that many have taken against him.

Senator Cabal’s fight against Vélez already adds up to quite a few trills. Nothing else this Friday, October 21, María Fernanda, citing a tweet from the Minister of Mines and Energy, and referring to the Minister of Finance José Antonio Ocampo and President Petro, pointed out that they were “experts in lying.”

“Yes, there is a prohibition and it is the one that indicates that there will be no more contracts for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons. The problem is not to maintain those that are, it is that they will not continue the mining-energy development to end up depending on Venezuela. They are experts at lying.sentenced the senator, interfering in the differences between the aforementioned ministers and the promises issued by the central government.

In September, after Minister Vélez’s statements about the deficit in the price of gasoline, when she assured that it was 10,000 billion, but that figure is wrong, since the correct figure is 10 billion, Senator Cabal also left her comment criticizing the fact.

After the minister’s retraction, citing Antonio Navarro Wolf’s tweet, that “we all make mistakes, with the pressure of 8 days ago I was wrong”, Senator María Fernanda Cabal criticizes the minister if so many “errors” are not due to “incompetence”, asking ironically through her Twitter account, but, apparently, after some time on the air, she eliminated the trill.

And days later, the Uribe congresswoman shared through Twitter an article from WEEK about Minister Vélez. Next to this she put a message that said precisely: “Gasoline reserves? It would be irresponsible for this lady to stay in office, despite her obvious ignorance and incompetence. Each barbarity is worse than the previous one.

From her radical opposition, Senator Cabal has insisted that the minister should not be in her position, repeatedly arguing “incompetence” and “lack of knowledge” in the assigned field, in addition to affirming that Vélez would not be listening to Colombians either.