María Fernanda Cabal is furious because the president-elect wants to end permits to carry weapons. so it exploded

The elected president, Gustavo Petro, gave in the last hours what would be the first decisions of some modifications that he would be proposing for the carrying of firearms in the country, in order to take them away from all civilians to, supposedly, improve the safety indices.

Petro, who this Sunday, August 7, will take office as the new president of Colombia, harshly criticized the current system of special permits, warning that “There is practically no prohibition on carrying weapons, but there is good business.”

Taking into account the above, the senator of the Democratic Center María Fernanda Cabal spoke this Friday on her Twitter account and even compared Petro with the deceased president of Venezuela Hugo Chávez.

“Gustavo Petro talks about the total ban on the carrying of weapons by civilians in Colombia. Just like Chavez. Total disarmament is the exposure of innocents at the hands of criminals. Zero self-defense, zero Constitution”, said Cabal punctually in the aforementioned social network.

In another trill, the Uribismo senator also it reminded Petro of his past in the M-19.

“He does not like the carrying of weapons in the hands of civilians, who with the permission of the State can carry them to defend their lives. Of course, he doesn’t like them, because the weapons he carried in the M-19 were illegal,” Senator Cabal pointed out.

Senator Cabal trills about the elected president, Gustavo Petro. – Photo: Taken from the Twitter account: @MariaFdaCabal

It is worth noting that in his statement on special permits to carry weapons in the country, Petro stressed that this implies certain responsibilities of some institutions such as the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police.

“These different responsibilities imply in various institutions, some of them in the Prosecutor’s Office, others in the Police, integrations such as unified command posts, some of them have to do with reforms to the Police, some with public policies,” Petro said. .

He added in his statement: “For example, weapons in the hands of civilians, and at the time when I was mayor, it was discussed as a measure to eliminate the carrying of weapons in the city with positive benefits in indicators such as the decrease in homicides”.

“This is an issue worth assessing at the national level. Apparently, this measure is exaggerated by the Santos government, which was taken up by the District, but today it is misleading because, based on special permits, there is practically no prohibition on carrying weapons, but there is a good deal,” he noted.

Petro also made it clear that this “means that there should be no special permits, which means that the seized weapons must be destroyed immediately and not resold, among the measures that are being proposed, such as those set forth here (in the report of organizations on an emergency plan for the protection of the lives of social leaders)”.