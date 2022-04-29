María Fernández-Rubíes changes her look and goes red

if you’re thinking about Change of look for this new season, you’re in luck. There are so many and so varied color trends You’ve never had such a wealth of options to choose from before. On the one hand, blonde highlights continue to be the most requested hairdressing service, with the firm intention of adding light to the hair to welcome the good weather. On the other hand, honey, hazelnut and coffee chestnuts triumph in a natural key, as well as the ‘bronde’ that Hailey Bieber and Cara Delevingne made fashionable.

But… What if you feel like taking risks? Do you know the trends that triumph among the most daring? At the moment we can think of a very ‘top’ one and it is, precisely, the redhead With which Maria Fernandez-Rubies He just surprised his fans.

María Fernández-Rubíes changes her look with the most trendy redhead

Every time an ‘influencer’ change your look we are ‘living’ because that way we can be inspired for our next appointment at the beauty salon. And, this time, the dose of inspiration in terms of color comes courtesy of one of the most well-known faces of social networks in our country, Maria Fernandez-Rubies. The ‘influencer’, very up to date with the trends that are sweeping this 2022, dares with the redhead more powerful, sexy and of course unexpected.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

FINALLY I can show you the result 🤭 redhead thanks to my colorist and friend Jesús de Paula 💖”, María wrote under the video that has left us speechless. “I’m so happyzzz, I can’t like it more!!”, she concluded. In the publication you can see the entire process, as well as the final result: her star mid-length which, this time, is not chocolate brown, but redhead with cool highlights and simply spectacular.

The truth is that María had it very easy to change her look, because a few blonde streaks here and there is the right choice. However, she has dared with one of the most trendy dyes of 2022 and yes, she has succeeded. And, be careful, it’s not just us who say it… The comments section of the ‘influencer’ is full of compliments towards his new makeover.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io