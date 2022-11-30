María Gabriela Chávez: Hugo Chávez’s daughter describes an official video in tribute to her father as “grotesque” | International

Rafael Lacava, governor of the Carabobo State and member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, has posted a controversial 3D animated video that has generated a stir on social networks and controversy within the Bolivarian ranks themselves. The images pay homage to the late revolutionary leader, Hugo Chávez; the Argentine soccer star, also deceased, Diego Maradona, and the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in a kind of replica of the Avengers youth series.

The video was shown one year after the inauguration of the Diego Armando Maradona Recreational Sports Center, in the city of Puerto Cabello, in the coastal center of the country. Present at the event were the current Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami; the Argentine ambassador in Caracas, Oscar Laborde, and the former soccer player and coach, also Argentine, Luis Alberto Islas. The content, initially celebrated in the Chavista ranks themselves, was bitterly censored by María Gabriela Chávez, the commander’s daughter, as she considered it disrespectful. Her claim was received like a bucket of cold water.

In the video you can see the animated figures of Maduro and Lacava dressed as superheroes, who suddenly see Chávez himself descending from heaven, in a military suit and openwork beret, with angel wings. He is then greeted reverently by the political leaders. Shortly after, -also with wings-, Maradona is seen falling from the sky dressed in the albiceleste uniform of the Argentina team. The four of them end up doing various pirouettes and volleys with a ball. Chávez and Maradona say goodbye and go up to heaven, leaving a wake with the flags of Venezuela and Argentina. Maduro and Lacava remain on earth.

María Gabriela Chávez commented shortly after on her Twitter account: “The best way to honor Commander Chávez is by following his example of life, humility and dedication. Never making a grotesque video of some dumb superheroes. It is disrespectful to the memory of my father. Chávez lives in the soul of his people!”

The mistake did not stop there. Once María Gabriela Chávez publicly disapproved of the video, she received the support of Rafael Ramírez, former president of Petróleos de Venezuela and energy czar of the country during the years of Hugo Chávez’s government, and who today is in exile facing Maduro under accusations of corruption. Ramírez shared responsibilities with María Gabriela Chávez at the Venezuelan Embassy at the United Nations about nine years ago, when Chávez recently died, when Maduro took office.

“He has my full support. In defending the memory and work of Commander Chávez, we have been persecuted and exiled for doing so, but he lives by his example and revolutionary work, always at the side of the people. They cannot turn his image into a grotesque merchandise!” Ramírez said. To which the daughter replied: “I do not want or need the support of a criminal like you. In my opinion, as a daughter, do not cling to your personal projects. Will you defend the memory of Hugo Chávez? Hahaha, please.”

Rafael Lacava —who calls himself Dracula— is a controversial and heterodox politician from the ranks of Chavismo, very close to Maduro, famous for his outlandish outbursts and his passion for soccer, an activity that he has not tired of promoting in his exercises of government. He has a less ideologized discourse and closer to the business community than the vast majority of his fellow party members. One of his sons, Matías Lacava, is a prominent member of the youth ranks of the Venezuelan national team.

Despite the fact that he is criticized from revolutionary orthodoxy and despised by some sectors of the opposition, Lacava is a successful public manager, with an important portfolio of inaugurated works, quite unusual in the framework of official public management. He has had undeniable popular roots, both in the Puerto Cabello mayor’s office, the city where he is from, and now in the Carabobo state governorate.

His government pronouncements, projects, manifestos and inaugurations are always presented with the stamp of a bat similar to Batman’s. In all opinion polls, he is appreciated as one of the Chavista leaders with the greatest popular support. Until now, both Lacava and Maduro himself have remained silent in the face of María Gabriela Chávez’s rebuke.

