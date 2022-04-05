María Hervás and Hiba Abouk have already worn spring guest pigtails

Hairdresser buns that look like a real work of art from behind have had worthy competitors that they stand out for their freshness and because they are so appropriate for formal events like the first. Red carpets around the world witness how stars combine their best clothes with looks as casual as the loose “wet effect” hair worn by Amelia Windsor or the curls with extra volume by Sandra Bullock at its latest premiere in London. The epitome of transforming updos that could be considered informal into perfect options for a party are the pigtails, which live their moment of glory thanks to the trend bubble or the version high top that the actresses María Hervás and Hiba Abouk have just chosen in Cannes and Madrid respectively.

The jewel-style ‘bubble’ ponytail by María Hervás

this ponytail it is so popular that it has been making waves since Queen Letizia wore it in 2017. Today she has already been worn by Victoria de Marichalar, Daniela Figo, Blake Lively, Blanca Suárez and a long etcetera of women who have fallen in love with her finish, different from her that does not go unnoticed. Another one who has joined the list of red carpet guests who choose bubbles to give volume to her updo has been María Hervás during her visit to the 5th edition of the Canneseries Festival where she has presented the series The inmortal. The Madrilenian has boasted in front of the photographers of her styling in which, instead of using transparent rubber bands or strands of your own hair to separate each section, you have opted for metallic chains.

the actress of The Cook of Castamar shows all the possibilities offered by the fashionable hairstyle in which playing with the number of sections, the accessory with which they are collected or the height at which the ponytail is placed is totally welcome. In the case of María, the key is in the gold that turns the updo into another piece of jewelery and in combining the metal with the earrings to multiply the harmony of the ensemble.

Hiba Abouk and the collected ‘lifting effect’

And from France to Spain. Hiba Abouk has attended the 72nd edition of the Silver Frames in the capital in an asymmetric minidress by Louis Vuitton and the hairstyle that hairdressers highlight for its power to imitate a “lifting effect” on the features that hides fatigue and raises the gaze. The trick is in the inclination with which the hair is combed back before collecting it and it consists of create an imaginary line from the corner of the eye upwards and pull hard before placing the elastic. The desired result is polished, shiny and with the ponytail falling in a layer down the back.

As well as lifting the upper third of the face as if by magic, it also makes you look taller: “The ultra-polished ponytail gathered at the highest point of the crown can increase the size up to 4 centimeters if it is a dense hair”says David Lorente, director of the salon that bears his name, about the anti-fatigue look popularized by the Kardashian sisters and Bella Hadid.