María, José and Juan ceased to be the most common names in Peru

In Peru, it is a right that everyone born in the national territory be recognized and associated with a name, in addition to the surname that identifies one of the parents, or both. A fundamental step is the registration of the minor, which will allow him to be identified as a citizen.

The entity responsible for collecting this data bears the name of National Registry of Identification and Civil Status, which operates in person and virtually. Among its services is the lifting of the birth certificate, where information is gathered, such as: who are your parents, the hospital, time, among others.

Due to the data it stores, RENIEC has an extensive list of the most popular names and surnames in the population. From time to time they share these curious data on their official platforms that allow them to know the changes that have taken place over time and show the new preferences.

It was considered for a long time that the names that were repeated the most were Maria, Jose, Juan, Luis, Ana, Carlos, Jorge, Luz, Victor, and the like. Most of these had a relationship with biblical characters or ancient civilizations. This scenario that was evidenced by the year 2015 has undergone a radical change.

Through a registry, accumulated between the years 2020 and 2022, RENIEC managed to select those names that have become the most common in the country.

In the case of men, the first place is occupied by Liam, with 19,505 registrations in the system. If we talk about women, the most popular name is Mia, earning 11,933 revenues.

Did you know that Liam is the Irish version of William? Regarding its meaning, it is considered that this name is related to “strong-willed warrior” or “protector”. He is known for identifying some Hollywood actors, such as: actors Liam Neeson and Liam Hemsworth, singer Liam Payne from One Direction or Liam Gallagher, remembered for being part of Oasis.

Its origin is related to Hebrew and is considered the diminutive of Mary. With this prior concept, we can state what it means “the chosen one” or “the beloved of God”.

Some celebrities who bear this name: Mia Khalifa, MIA, Mia Goth, Mia Wasikowska and the character Mia Colucci, who appeared in the series Rebelde Way and Rebelde.

– 14,992 Peruvians are called Thiago.

– 13,624 Peruvians are called Dylan.

– 10,065 Peruvians are called Gael.

– 8,974 Peruvians are called Alessia.

– 7,907 Peruvians are called Mateo.

– 7,725 Peruvians are called Camila.

– 7,612 Peruvians are called Danna.

– 7,304 Peruvians are called Zoe.

Preferences have varied and thus we can recognize which are the names that have been given to a percentage of Peruvians who do not manage to be the majority. These are:

– 3,342 Peruvians are called Ana.

– 3,396 Peruvians are called Kiara.

– 3,656 Peruvians are called Lia.

– 4,197 Peruvians are called Lian.

– 4,281 Peruvians are named Emily.

– 4,264 Peruvians are called Diego.

– 4,388 Peruvians are named Sebastián.

– 4,389 Peruvians are called Mathias.

– 4,645 Peruvians are called Gabriel.

