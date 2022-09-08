Maria Juliana Ruiz will coordinate the network of first ladies of ‘One Young World’ – Politics

María Juliana Ruiz, former first lady of Colombia, has a new role after leaving the Casa de Nariño on August 7, when the term of her husband, former president Iván Duque, ended.

Ruiz, who is a lawyer, now She will lead the network of first ladies who are part of One Young World, one of the most prestigious non-profit organizations in the world.

This NGO was founded in 2010 and is recognized for the summits it leads, in which leaders between the ages of 18 and 30, from 194 countries, meet each year and have developed high-impact projects in the United States. which represent.

Among his most famous advisers are figures such as Meghan Markle, Emma Watson, Justin Trudeau, Bill Clinton and JK Rowling, among others.

According to the organization, “First Ladies and Gentlemen have tremendous power to inspire young people and become role models for the next generation. Founded by the First Lady of Colombia, the Global Network of First Spouses is a series of public-private partnerships to provide opportunities for young leaders to represent their countries at One Young World Summits,” reads its website.

About Ruiz, They state that “it is committed to promoting the comprehensive development of Colombian youth, from early childhood to early adulthood.”



The lawyer participated in this year’s summit, which began on September 5 and ends this Thursday. There she received recognition for the work focused on youth that she carried out in Colombia. In one of her interventions, she mentioned that she did not want to be the “typical first lady. The role does not have a rule book. She did not want to be the woman who smiles and waves next to a man.”

(You can continue reading: The choreographer Nerú signed a contract with the Presidency: what will he do?)The former first lady, then, starts this facet as an activist for the promotion of opportunities for young people.