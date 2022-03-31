María León announces her Alchemy tour in leather attire

The pop music singer is a fan of sharing with all her followers on social networks outfits that highlight her charms. Today she not only announced the start of alchemy tours In Mexico City, she also wore a tight leather outfit that marked her curves.

Mary Leon She is one of the most talented and beautiful women in music, who daily shows her talents on social networks, the main ones being music and her passion for fashion. She today announced Alchemy Tour bringing together these two passions and shining like the star that she is.

Since he appeared at his tour conference, with a tight outfit in black leather, which was made up of a lace bralette, a garment that revealed her statuesque silhouette. This piece was combined with a black denim jacket with different studs and chains.

To this she added leather pants with a large buckle belt with rhinestone details. His hair was only wavy, while his makeup included black eyeliner and nude lips. Mary Leon You looked stunning in this beautiful event.

To elevate this outfit even more, she wore black cowboy boots with studded applications, I loved her outfit, since it perfectly projects her personality. Mary Leon He accompanied this series of photographs with a message for all his followers and the press.

“Everything is ready for the second #ALQUIMIATOUR in CDMX, see you this Friday, April 1st at @salonlamaraka. Thank you very much to all the press that attended the conference today, how nice to meet.” I love the security and confidence that he always projects.

So far, this is the only news that the singer has shared on her social networks, although it will certainly fill us with many surprises over the course of days, we are glad that she continues to advance in her passion for music, in addition to succeeding as a dancer and actress.

Today he also revealed that he has another talent, he shared a small video in which he is playing the drums with a lot of passion and rhythm, he accompanied it with words of motivation, “You can never be too late for your passions”, and yes, it’s never too late For try.

We will keep you abreast of any news that arises on social networks, as well as the details that you publish about your tour, which will be released this Friday, April 1, you can not miss the opportunity to purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.