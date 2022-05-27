María León in fringed dress captivates with sophistication

María León is a very charming artist who knows how to take advantage of her wardrobe to show off her statuesque figure, adapting their outfits to the place and time they are in, opting for relaxed casual on days off and glamorous sophistication when it comes to gala events, for example.

Share your outfits for the taste of your fans in social networks and this occasion dazzles with an incredible dress full of elegance who dresses with great poise and shows off her incredible figure, highlighting her charms.

The dress is gray and has staggered fringes.which gives it a lot of movement and reminds us of the old hollywoodsince in the middle of the last century this design was widely used among the stars due to the fashion of the moment, who used it very recurrently in their designs.

The artist combines with black sandal slippers, long hoop earrings, letting the dress take the center of attention and so that the earrings do not ‘clash’ with more volume, she wears her hair well gathered in a low bun and parted in the middle.

Finally, her makeup is very fresh and ideal for this Spring summer seasonwith opaque red lips and warm eye shadows, a soft blush and a light black eyeliner to highlight the look without becoming too dramatic makeup.

The charming artist attended the El Cantoral Cultural Center, which was celebrating its tenth anniversary, according to the singer and dancer in her publication. “Happy 10 years to this beautiful Cultural Center that has been home for me, for so many songs, for so many authors and for so many artists. May there be many more years, ”she reads her message.

Maria Leon for now is promoting his album Alquimia, as well as participating as coach in the children’s talent show program, The Voice Kids, from Tv Azteca, and that it is already in the facet of the quarterfinals, confirms the artist on social networks.

During his participation, he has worn stylish outfits, such as a recent one that he shared with his fans and in which he wears a beautiful Asymmetric white mini dress with one shoulder, gathered to fit well and with ruffle details on the sleeve, which she combines with beige high top sneakers and loose hair with a rhinestone hair accessory.