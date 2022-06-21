Entertainment

María León shows off her peach with a royal blue sports outfit

The pop music singer always leaves her followers open-mouthed on social networks, since she shares outfits that highlight her charms on a daily basis. Today she showed off her peach with a king blue set top and leggings, looked divine.

María León is one of the most beautiful women in music, who is a model for different international brands, of which rebookwhich is why today she wore a royal blue sports outfit, which consisted of a long-sleeved top and leggings at the waist that marked her peach.

To the top she added an accessory that simulated a corsetthis one is made of plastic and studs, but in addition to this new outfit, he wore classic black Rebook tennis shoes, which are the protagonists of this series of photographs, although not of the second.

As Mary Leon She is posing on a plastic box, from which she holds her hands that are supporting her entire weight, since she is doing a split in the air, she always looks super cute and powerful in each of her photos on networks.

He accompanied these photographs with an innovative message, “Here casually waiting for you to encourage me to invite me to the mezcales…”, words to which his followers they responded with many compliments and countless hearts.

Through his stories, he also impacted his followers on social networks, since he shared a small video in which he is inside the bathtub With a bra and some pretty daring touches, which surely raised sighs, she looks spectacular.

So far they are the only news that the model has shared in her social networksbut surely in the course of the days he will surprise us with new outfits, the sporty one with which he posed on this occasion is divine, in addition to showing off his charms.

Each of these outfits give their followers ideas to look beautiful wherever they go, even to go to the gym they already have the perfect outfits. Mary Leon It has always been characterized by modeling trend garments, in addition to adding accessories that elevate them.

We will keep you up to date with any news, for now don’t miss every detail published by the singerso follow her on social networks, as she not only uploads fashion content, but sometimes also gives tips to stay healthy and slim.

I am a graduate of the degree in communication sciences from the University of La Salle Bajío León, previously I worked as a video editor in a communication agency in the city of Querétaro. I am passionate about dance and photography, as well as writing about feminism, self-love, emotional intelligence, couples and topics of general interest, with which I seek to transmit my way of thinking and feeling to everyone who reads my texts.

