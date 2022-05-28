Entertainment

María León shows off her tremendous curves and falls in love with her fans

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

María León, the beautiful Mexican singer and actress, surprised her millions of followers through her social networks by sharing a “spicy” photo session in which she showed her tremendous curves during her last presentation.

Through her official Instagram account, the singer from Guadalajara published a series of photos in which she can be seen during one of her concerts, wearing a tiny outfit and performing a pole dance routine.

Also read: Real Madrid defeats Liverpool FC and wins 14th place in the Champions League

“The strength of body, soul and heart gives you: freedom, courage and independence to venture towards your dreams, giving weight and importance only to what makes you happy,” wrote “Sergeant León” in this post.

The former vocalist of the bands T’ de Tila and Playa Limbo caused madness with this publication, because in just a couple of hours she managed to exceed 40,000 “likes” and was filled with comments showering her with compliments.

Follow us on

Bachelor of Journalism, graduated from the University of Guadalajara. Follower of the Sacred Flock. Former host and collaborator of the program High Performance, of Radio UDG; creator of the Kick Off site. LB Rep. No snakes, just ladders. Contact: sergio.castellanos@debate.com.mx

see more

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

Miley Cyrus and her original response to the imitation of Selena Gomez

6 mins ago

Dakota Johnson teaches casual style in flared jeans and black loafers – New Woman

17 mins ago

Despacito: the story behind the song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

27 mins ago

Ranking Disney + in Spain: the most watched series this day

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button