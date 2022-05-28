María León shows off her tremendous curves and falls in love with her fans

María León, the beautiful Mexican singer and actress, surprised her millions of followers through her social networks by sharing a “spicy” photo session in which she showed her tremendous curves during her last presentation.

Through her official Instagram account, the singer from Guadalajara published a series of photos in which she can be seen during one of her concerts, wearing a tiny outfit and performing a pole dance routine.

“The strength of body, soul and heart gives you: freedom, courage and independence to venture towards your dreams, giving weight and importance only to what makes you happy,” wrote “Sergeant León” in this post.

The former vocalist of the bands T’ de Tila and Playa Limbo caused madness with this publication, because in just a couple of hours she managed to exceed 40,000 “likes” and was filled with comments showering her with compliments.