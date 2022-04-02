María León steals sighs with a black bodysuit | instagram

Through her Instagram account, which has more than 2.7 million followers, the Mexican singer and songwriter María León surprised her followers and stole a few sighs with a daring photo of her on stage in a black bodysuit. that fit perfectly to her hips and fishnet tights that adorned her beautiful and toned legs and some nice tennis shoes from the brand reebokalways looking spectacular.

Well, it would be logical for him to join the team of reebokbecause the beautiful singer is very dedicated to physical activity, her figure is well worked out because on several occasions where she has let us admire her beauty, we see a flat abdomen and beautiful legs.

Well, the image is in collaboration with the famous tennis brand, trying to inspire those who are self-conscious due to insecurity and do not dare to do things, María León’s inspiring message was:

“It is time to put into action those things that we have always wanted, and that, due to fear, insecurity, work or simply because there is “never” time, we do not launch.”

I found it very beautiful and inspiring, because that’s how it is Mary Leonbeautiful and inspiring, is a singer, an excellent dancer and debuted as an actress thanks to the projects with Telemundo and Netflix this is because it appeared in a series called “Guerra de dos Mundos” produced by Telemundo, which did not have as much impact but since Telemundo is an ally of the streaming platform, I would give it a chance to see how well received it is and if everything works out They might as well get a second season.

Sometimes there are things that we would like to try or try to do, however, for fear of failure we stay with that idea of ​​what if? but I think that’s what life is about, about experimenting, taking risks, daring to leave your comfort zone, which is really complicated because sometimes you don’t even realize that you’re in one. But go for your dream, send that message, give that kiss, do something that makes you happy and remember that everything is learning and experience in our lives, so nothing really goes wrong if we dare.

