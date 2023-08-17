Maria Leone dazzles in daring Mugler jeans

maria leon surprised all my followers looks like completely bold and of outfit of brand Mugler, But it is not the first time that the Mexican singer has chosen to wear this luxurious French firm that is one of the favorites of international celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus, as we have seen it on several occasions, including This is also included. Live performance.

This time, maria leon was covered by a set of Jean of the firm, in which the daring design of jeans, in addition to the eighties-inspired structure of the jacket. Here we tell you the details.

Mugler It has become very popular recently, we have seen many celebrities using it maria leon Can’t be an exception. Yesterday he posted his pictures on Instagram denim look full Muglerwith some daredevil jeans And an extraordinary jacketWith panels that define the brand’s style.

for top, Maria chose one jacket denim, short, buttoned and with the style of the eighties, due to the extraordinary shoulder pads in it, a detail that the designer Thierry Mugler (1948–2022) became popular in those years. Black leather has also been incorporated into this garment, with the front portion creating a triangle shape that helps define the waist and give weight to the shoulder area.

jeans Stand out thanks to the combination of clothes that makes it fun and very enjoyable for many Daring thong silhouette denim Back. Plus, the black panels create the illusion that there’s no more fabric on the entire side of the legs.

maria leon wear these jeans High-waisted skinny jeans with black platform boots that highlight her irreverent style looks like,

jeans what was he wearing maria leon They are available at Mugler’s online store (as “By Material Spiral Jean”) and can also be found on platforms such as Farfetch, with prices starting at $10,970 Mexican pesos.

Being a high-end firm, its prices may be out of reach for many, but this year it collaborated with fast fashion brand H&M, which went viral and was made available. Mugler In everyone’s eyes.

