María Levy is honest about the devastating consequences she suffered after the death of her mother

María Levy opened the doors of her heart to talk about one of the most vulnerable and difficult stages of her life. As few times, she explained to the public what it was like to lose her mother and how hard it was to live without her. The model she confessed that for a few years she suffered from alcohol and substance abuse problems.

Levy, 26, spoke with Instagram users about the spiritual and emotional hardships she faced following the loss of her mother, who died suddenly as a victim of an assault, which she herself witnessed when she was just a child. girl, in 2005.

Related news

Read too. Amber Heard responds to the judge’s verdict in the case against Johnny Depp

Mariana and Maria Levy. Photo: Instagram

María Levy talks about her addiction problems

“I am María, we could say that I am a visual artist and photographer, but for me it is very important not to identify myself with that, rather to define myself as a human being who seeks to heal, seeks to grow, her main objective in this life is to find a lot of love and a lot of peace. and that the means I am using right now are expression and art,” she said in a broadcast in collaboration with Wild Women Retreat.

Mariana Levy’s daughter acknowledged before the audience that she had a very hard childhood. In which she had to live adverse circumstances without her parents under the care of her grandmother. An extremely difficult and painful stage for her.

“I consider that I had a somewhat hard childhood, that is completely relative, but well, it is what I consider and what happened to me is that I felt so much pain that I decided to stop feeling, because it was too hard, I was afraid of dying. in pain,” he began.

“I decided to swallow it, never take it out and over the years and with my growth it started to come out in very toxic ways, like, for example, eating disorders, problems with alcohol, drugs, toxic relationships and others, because I was super angry and I felt a lot of pain, but since I wasn’t expressing it, I was taking it out with myself,” he said, being honest about his problems with alcohol and other substances.

Read too. Queen Elizabeth faced a storm before starting the celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee

Mary Levi. Photo: Instagram

María Levy talks about the death of Mariana Levy

“Then it happened to me -this is a bit of how I vindicated myself- that the suffering just did not go away, these behaviors continued, I was still in a very dark, harmful and painful hole, then I realized that I was completely identified with my pain and that I did not recognize myself if it was not through a person with suffering and I believe that pain is inevitable, but suffering is completely optional, “he assured.

“So one day I decided to stop suffering and start doing things that made me happy and one of the most important decisions I made in this process was to dedicate myself to doing what made sense to me, what made me happy and what brought me closer. more to me, that’s why I started taking pictures and it was very interesting to see how I began to see myself reflected through my work, to know myself and understand certain patterns, that led me to know myself much more”, he said.

Mary Levi. Photo: Instagram

This is one of the few times that the young woman has shown her most vulnerable part, because she not only recognized how difficult it was to lose her mother; but I also talk about the ‘hole’ she was in because of her substance abuse and her suffering, her photograph being the path that would lead her, again, to happiness. Today, 17 years after the event that would mark her life: the death of Mariana Levy, María is an independent, daring and, above all, happy woman, who shares invaluable moments with her brothers and Ana Bárbara, who has adopted her as a more of their children.



Read too. Succulents: Easy trick with bobby pins to reproduce the Rosario Plant or Senecio Rowleyanus