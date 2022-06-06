María Montez, 110 years since the first Dominican to succeed in Hollywood

Now it is common to see how Zoe Saldaña, of Dominican descent, is one of the most important figures in science fiction and adventure cinema, in sagas as important as those created by the Marvel Cinematic Universe or “Star Trek”, or that others, with the same origin, like Michelle Rodríguez (“Fast & Furious”) are stars of today’s Hollywood.

Therefore, it is appropriate to remember who was the first actress of Dominican origin to be successful in the Mecca of Cinema: Maria Montezwho was born on a day like today 110 years ago.

Born in Barahona, on June 6, 1912, With the name of María África Gracia Vidal, according to historians and journalists of the time, she was a woman who created her cinematographic history based on the desire to succeed in the glamorous world of the golden age of Hollywood.

His career shone when he was one of the stars of Universal Picturesthanks to its image, exotic at that time, but above all, for the beauty that transmitted on the screen, in Technicolor, a cinematographic system that highlights the color of the films, and with which the Dominican could not get along better.

That is why they called her “The Queen of Technicolor”, when she appeared in films such as “The Thousand and One Nights” (Arabian Nights, John Rawlins, 1942); “The white savage” (White Savage Arthur Lubin, 1943); “Alí Baba and the 40 thieves” (Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, Arthur Lubin, 1944); “Cobra’s Queen” (Cobra Woman, Robert Siomack, 1944) and “Gypsy Soul” (Gipsy Wildcat, Roy William Neil, 1944).

This series of films starred them together with the actor Jon Hall, and with the secondary Sabú or Thurhan Bey. It was an adventure film set in exotic lands and with a strictly entertainment and escape character, which intended that the North American public forget for a few moments the real drama of World War II.

It is for this reason, and for other reasons, that the success that María Montez experienced in Hollywood cinema was experienced in those first five years of the 1940s.

The other reasons why he chose to leave Hollywood, Along with her husband, French actor Jean Pierre Aumont, were the indomitable character that María Montez had, and that led her to fight for what she understood was what corresponded to her. That is why, when the movie “The Exile” was released, produced by and starring her and Douglas Fairbanks Jr., and directed by Max Ophüls in 1947, Montez complained that in this film she only appeared on screen for 20 minutes, and that most of the publicity for the film was taken by Fairbanks Jr.

It is at that moment that the actress sues Universal Picturessince her contract stipulated that she should be the protagonist of the films she will make with the production company. Montez won the lawsuit, but the studio no longer had her as an ally, and the other producers were not very enthusiastic about her after that episode.

That was, next to that already the films that made her popular made no sensebecause the war was over and the public wanted more realism in the stories, caused its decline in Hollywood cinema.

In fact, the last film he made in the United States, already independently of the big studios, was a box office flop. It is about “Siren of Atlantis”, which Smour Nebenzal produced for United Artist, and for which, according to Margarita Vicens de Morales, in the book “María Montez, her life”, the actress sued him when he was alone and paid him US$62,000 of the US$100,000 he had been offered prior to filming.

But these two were not the only demands that María Montez made against film producers. There was a third the actress performed against producer Charles R. Rogers, who had promised her the filming of the movie “Queen of Hearts”, for which the actress would receive US $ 400 thousand dollars, for her salary and part of the benefits, but it was not filmed. She also won this lawsuit and was awarded US$38,000 in 1951.

On September 7 of that same year, María Montez died in the bathtub of the Villa Les Copeaux, his residence in France, while taking a hot bath.