Maria: Pablo Larraín will direct Angelina Jolie in the Maria Callas biopic

Maria, a new biopic about the life of Maria Callas, will be directed by acclaimed Pablo Larraín and starring Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie.

Pablo Larraín has just announced that his next film, titled Mariawill talk about the life of Maria Callasthe famous Greek soprano of American origin and will see the Academy Award Angelina Jolie as the star. The film will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and reimagined during her last days in 1970s Paris.

The film is written by Steven Knight (Spencer, Peaky Blinders, Eastern Promises) and produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Pictures, and Jonas Dornbach for Komlizen Film.

About this new project, Pablo Larrain explained: “Having the opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, was a long-awaited dream. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift“.

Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, said: “I take the responsibility of recounting life and collecting Mary’s legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to meet this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.“.