Maria Pia Di Meo, official voice of Meryl Streep and queen of Italian dubbing

It doesn’t happen to everyone to go down to breakfast and hear a good morning from Miranda Prestley, the virago of the New York fashion magazine Runway de ‘The Devil wears Prada’. This is what happened long ago, when I met the official voice of Meryl Streep and queen of the Italian dubbing Maria Pia Di Meo, or probably of the globe, being a legend.

Maria Pia Di Meo, the official voice of Hollywood stars

Mrs. Di Meo is a woman of great elegance and beauty, cordial and reserved. Inevitably, conversing with the voice of the most famous Hollywood stars, the mind retraces the most iconic scenes of the great masterpieces of cinema, with which three generations have grown up. Just think of the famous nanny Disney’s Mary Poppins who has bewitched children all over the world flying over London rooftops, or Holly Golightly intent on marrying a New York billionaire who covers her with jewels in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’.

The list of sacred monsters of Olympus from the big screen to which Maria Pia Di Meo has lent her voice is in fact literally endless. The Lady gave us a short interview to talk about her career, the dubbing profession and the times we live in.

An innate talent discovered ‘by chance’

Mrs. Di Meo, how did you start your career as a voice actress?

I started ‘too’ young and it was a coincidence. I am the daughter of two actors, both of theater (Anna Di Meo and Giotto Tempestini ed). That day my Mom was dubbing a movie and I was with her. A little girl went missing and they told me to replace her. I discovered a strange gift, I immediately dubbed all the lines in sync, learning them by heart. Dubbing became a job; I led my life as a child by going to school, studying dance and English. It ended up becoming pressing because there were very few children in the dubbing.

The theater debut with Gassman

At seventeen I made my debut in the theater with Gassman, then with Ferzetti, Pagnani. I worked with Stoppa, Morelli. Anyway you know, I’ve never been one of those who said they wanted to be an actress; I didn’t have the sacred fire of the theater and I could have done other things in life. I was catapulted into that job as a voice actress. In those days, dubbing was ‘comfortable’ and allowed you to make good money.

I remember there was a movie with Gora, a ‘pushed’ movie – Fever to live – my father said ‘he can’t do it!’ alluding to my young age – he smiles – In short, I have not chosen, it is life that chooses.

Maria Pia Di Meo, the divas of Cinema and Disney princesses

Audrey Hepburn, Shirley Mac Lane, Julie Andrews – “practically perfect, in every respect! ‘ cit.- Ursula Andress- as the first legendary Bond Girl- Barbra Streisand, Sandra Dee, Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep – becoming the undisputed official voice actress – and countless others. In addition to playing the great actresses of the cinema, Maria Pia has given the world the crystalline laughter of Disney heroines such as Aurora from ‘Sleeping Beauty’. Signora Di Meo, the number of films bearing her name is amazing. C.How was this possible?

Indeed they are really numerous. My Fair Lady, Little Women, Barefoot in the Park, Passionately All Together, Marnie … I’ve always worked a lot, I’ve always enjoyed it ‘The devil wears Prada’ I loved giving voice to this extraordinary character so snobbish, austere.

When I dubbed Meryl Streep neither ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ i loved a lot Clint Eastwood, a charming, intelligent and cultured man of whom I have great esteem. To act one cannot be ignorant. Clint is a man of depth, full of culture, even cinematic and human. You need to have a personal experience to transfer something into the characters.

Theater and the job of the voice actor

Mrs. Di Meo, do you also need to be good actors to be a voice actor?

Surely. At one time it was essential to ‘get into the character’, give it its own personality, empathize with the role. We must be different, then, in each character, accompany him in his evolution. For example Meryl Streep changes it very often; in Iron Lady and in ‘Florence’ Streep plays two different female figures of different ages. As a result, I dubbed the actress by adhering to the personality she had in their respective films. Also for ‘The Bridges of Madison County’, a film I love, it was like that.

Today everything has changed, dubbing has become a completely different profession. It’s just a race for speed. We do not give personality to the characters but we only take care to follow the sync. Someone is good, for example Domitilla D’Amico.

By now they are all children of voice actors, without a background in theater, which is essential. Before Covid 19 – when people were still working, given the current situation – there was this way of dubbing based on speed. The way of dubbing has changed a lot compared to the past.

Maria Pia Di Meo and the recognition of the stars

Maria Pia, you are the only undisputed official voice actress of Meryl Streep and Barbra Streisand; have you ever met the big stars to which you have lent your voice?

I’ve played milestones in American cinema, ‘Kramer versus Kramer ‘,’ My Africa ‘,’ The Hunter ‘. I met Meryl Streep when she came to Italy, she is a kind and extraordinary woman, she talked about me saying that she really wanted to have the warm voice of someone who doubles her. You know, really important people are humble, they don’t need to put on airs. Half socks do that. Those who are smart recognize the merits of those who have it.

When I was a child I met Anna Magnani. I did ‘The tattooed rose’ and we worked together. I dubbed her daughter on the screen and she said to me: ‘what the hell are you doing here? You must be an actress’, recognizing my talent. She was very pretty and gave me a perfume.

I then got a nice letter from Fanny Ardent, which I had voiced in The Family Next Door. In this letter he complimented me. Barbra Streisand instead sent me a beautiful cashmere scarf.

The old school of dubbing and ‘battered’ women

Is there a name in the world like Maria Pia di Meo?

I can say Lydia Simoneschi, who voiced Ingrid Bergman, Bette Davis, Sophia Loren, Joan Crawford. Before, they had a less authentic, more stereotyped way of dubbing. Rita and Vittoria Febbi are very good – Italian actresses, dubbers and dubbing directors–

Today I work less, they offer horrible things anyway the system at some point scraps women. The female gender is also penalized in this. This does not happen to men, who continue to work even at an older age.

I recently made a film released only on Sky with Jane Fonda, ‘Our souls at night’. A woman of a certain age who decides to go to this man – Robert Redford– telling him ‘Would you mind if I slept with her?’ And from this a relationship is born. A very feminist act!

Lady how do you see the era we are living in?

I have a positive character, I have never planted myself, even now that you work little, I don’t complain. I cultivate my great passions, Russian literature and theater. I do not have an optimistic vision of our future, however, especially for the legacy we will leave to our children. We are in the hands of an incompetent, ignorant ruling class. My hope is that tomorrow is brighter, especially for future generations.

Currently Ms. Di Meo is also a teacher of dubbing at the Voice Art Dubbing.