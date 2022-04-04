María Pombo met her husband while still with Morata: “I didn’t feel valued”

María Pombo has been the protagonist of ‘My house is yours’ with Bertín Osborne and has been honest about how her relationship with Pablo Castellano began and he also recalled how he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It should be remembered that The popular influencer maintained a media relationship with Álvaro Morata and curiously she met her husband when she was with him. As she has confessed, María went to the Mutua Madrid Open together with the current Juventus player and there she met a Pablo Castellano who had also gone with his partner. According to them, prejudice caused them to have a bad impression of each otherbut when they broke up with their respective partners in the summer, they unknowingly gave way to a love story of which they continue to write chapters to this day.

The Madrilenian recognizes that He suffered a lot with the break with Morata and that many of the followers he had gained on Instagram when his relationship was made public disappeared. Luckily, a trip to Cantabria with her whole family made her begin to recover, especially thanks to the fact that when she was there Pablo wrote to her because she was going to go with a friend. There, already on the beach, they began to get to know each other and to see that the first impression was not the right one: “He became very interested in simple things that had never been asked of me.”. “He was appreciating things about me that no partner had ever appreciated. It’s like my other boyfriends were the important ones and in this case Pablo was giving importance to me”, reveals.

The problem at that time is that María Pombo was still in love with Morata. In fact went to Italy to try to fix things with him, although he did it with Pablo already hanging around his head. “I was there for a week and in my head there was only Pablo Castellano. I did not feel valued, and I returned to Spain. There we fought a lot, there were moves that we definitely said we couldn’t be together”. And after a month assimilating that “the one I thought was the great love of my life” was already a thing of the past, she decided to write to Pablo and that’s how it all started.

María Pombo, about her sclerosis: “I thought it was a pinch”

On June 22, 2020, María Pombo broke the news that she would never have wanted to give on Instagram: she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the same disease that her mother suffers from. “It gave me an outbreak that tickled my feet, it rose little by little to my knees and ended on the 20th day up to my side. Besides, I was constantly cold… It was unpleasant. I didn’t lose mobility but… It was a flare. Multiple sclerosis is the disease with a thousand faces: it can leave you blind in one eye, it can leave you speechless, it can leave you immobile… I was lucky and it gave me tingles”, he confessed to Bertín.

“When it hit me on the soles of my feet and my father began to suspect. It was when we were confined, when they let us go out for a walk. I remember that I had just gone for a walk and I said to my father: ‘I’ve been standing at home for three months, I’ve been out for a walk and it has pulled my foot and that’s why I have tingles‘. And he was left with the fly behind his ear, ”she revealed.

When, after 20 days, the tingling had reached her side, already frightened because “she knew something was wrong”, she contacted her aunt to explain the situation. “I was hoping it was a back impingement because my mother was only affected on one side and it happened to me on both.”. Her aunt wanted to send her a reassuring message but as soon as she hung up her phone, she got an urgent appointment for the doctor and in just a few minutes her sister was coming for her. “I said how bad did it have to be for it to be coming for me?. And she told me: ‘Don’t worry, the aunt has arranged an appointment for us with a very good neurologist.’ And that’s where I screwed up.”

María then spent 15 days without knowing what was happening to her, “the longest fifteen days of my life”. On top of that, before she gave him the bud, she found out that she was pregnant: “I thought that my baby was not going to survive the stress he had, he kept tingling, with a headache… Horrible”. During those days she was eating her head and praying that it was nothing that he did not know, that’s why when she received the diagnosis, after crying and letting off steam, she felt some relief: “I hate to say this because it’s not a disease you have to be happy about, but I took a breath and thought: ‘I know her‘”. Luckily for her, treatments have improved a lot in the last 20 years, and although he has no cure for her, he confronts her with more information than her mother had when she too was diagnosed.

The news made him disappear from social networks and he spent 15 days without posting anything. “I wasn’t ready to break the news because I didn’t even know if I wanted to tell.”. Finally, she decided to give her the information to avoid possible rumors and speculation, and what she found was enormous empathy on the part of her followers and endless messages of encouragement that she will keep forever in her memory. Of course, as always there were haters with the most despicable comments and she is clear: “I don’t want people to tell me that I can’t do something because I have sclerosis. I will live my life as far as I can.”