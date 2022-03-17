María Salazar and Tucker Carlson discuss the no-fly zone in Ukraine

A screenshot of U.S. Representative María Elvira Salazar’s Wednesday night appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show on FOX News.

In a tense exchange of views invoking Fidel Castro and JFK, U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar argued with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about whether she supports a “no-fly zone” in Ukraine’s airspace, after A video in which he seemed to support the shooting down of Russian planes went viral.

During the 20-minute interview on Wednesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program, Salazar — a federal representative from Miami who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee — said he wanted to clarify his position on supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion, He added that any question about whether a “no-fly zone” would increase America’s involvement in the war was “hypothetical.”

“My position is that we should not remove the ‘no fly zone’ from the options,” Salazar told Carlson. “But before that…give [Volodymyr] Zelensky exactly what you are asking for. No troops on the ground. Let’s give him the MiGs and the S-300s, what he needs to defend his own airspace, so he can create his own no-fly zone. And I think that’s what we should have done months ago.”

Salazar was defending his position after a reporter from The Grayzone, an independent media outlet, asked him if he thought a “no-fly zone” would mean “a direct conventional war with Russia.”

“I don’t know what it will mean, but you know, freedom is not free,” Salazar responded. The reporter went on: “So you don’t know what a no-fly zone would mean, if Russian planes have to be shot down, I mean…” And Salazar replied, “Of course.”

Asked Wednesday by Carlson if Salazar could describe how a war with Russia would then play out, Salazar dismissed his question, saying his statement was taken out of context.

“I think it’s a hypothetical question,” he said. “It was taken out of context because I said ‘of course’ I know what it means.”

To justify his position of promoting a no-fly zone, which the Biden administration has not supported so far, Salazar referred to President John F. Kennedy’s handling of the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, adding that Russia, Iran, China, Nicaragua and Venezuela are “watching what we are doing.”

“You say we must represent the American people. I represent District 27, where there are millions of Cuban-Americans, and I am representing what we think. We know that peace is acquired with force. Look what happened in 1960, Fidel Castro and JFK,” Salazar said before Carlson cut her off.

“Stop, I’m sorry, I’m not going to listen to anyone’s anti-communist sermon because of course I agree with you,” he said. “By the way, I hope you’re not speaking for, I quote, ‘Cuban Americans’ but for all Americans because it’s not a racial issue, it’s a national interest issue.”

When Carlson pressed Salazar on whether he had considered the possibility that war with Russia posed the risk of a nuclear attack on the United States, he said he had considered that concern but that it was a hypothetical question.

“I think he will not take that step if from today the Biden administration sends the message that we are in charge, that NATO is prepared to confront him and so are we,” he said. “If Zelensky comes to the United States Congress and says that this is the best way forward, who are we to say that [no lo es]… they are the ones dying in the streets.”

This story was originally published on March 17, 2022 10:42 a.m.