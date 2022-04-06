María Serrana: Students came from Brazil and were placed in 8th. semester of Medicine – Nationals

For years, the private university enrolled medical students who allegedly arrived with certificates of brazil studies or from a university. María Serrana validated the documents without doing the proper verification and some students were even placed in the 8th semester of the courseaccording to details provided by the National Council for Higher Education (Cones).

“You have to have an opinion from a professor of the subject,” he assured. Narciso Velázquez, president of the Cones. At the time the university attempted to issue these students’ degrees in 2020, the Ministry of Education and Sciences (MEC) found that the certificates were fake. The Cones intervened the university and finally decided close both careers from Medicine days ago.

Always according to Cones, the educational institution committed three types of errors. Firstly the validation without verification. The second error occurred after it was found that the certificates were false, since in an attempt to obtain the qualification of her students, María Serrana presented documentation to the Cones that supposedly guarantees that made the students retake all the subjects that appeared in the false certificates, in order to validate them.

However, the Cones found that students had “earned” exactly the same grades, without any variables. Finally, the Council asked the professors for the opinions that endorsed the exams taken from the students with false certificates. The teachers They replied that they they had not taken any test, Velazquez explained.

The validations without verification and without opinions they were a constant for years in college, Cones said.

Form for the process of reinsertion of students

The Cones socialized the form for the reinsertion process of students of closed careers of the María Serrana Private University. The link to access the form is the following https://forms.gle/F7o9eH7cQsnSt2257. The form has the character of sworn declaration, for the start of the process.