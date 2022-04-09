María Serrana will litigate until the closure of her Medicine headquarters is annulled

War is declared and that is what is in sight, from now on, between the María Serrana Private University (UPMS) and the National Council for Higher Education (Cones).

At the center of this crossfire are at least 2,200 medical students with an uncertain academic future.

The legal representative of the UPMS anticipated that from next week they will process before a Court of Accounts the annulment of the closure of the two medical offers, ordered by the Cones.

Lawyer Guillermo Duarte Cacavelos explained to ÚH that the request is based on the “arbitrary and unconstitutional decision” adopted by the governing body that committed a “due process violation,” since “there was no opportunity for the defense,” he said.

“The university will present an action before the Court of Auditors, which is the body that constitutionally can repair violations of due process: There was no opportunity for defense, this decision is out of law because the law does not authorize direct closure, it must be after a due process, which in this case did not exist, “he said.

They are collecting, according to what he said, audios and videos around the repercussion generated by the decision of the governing body.

They will also add to the file of the lawsuit, recordings of the television programs that would be broadcast this weekend. “We are going to propose continuing to teach, that they continue studying, which will later be validated when all this arbitrariness is annulled,” Duarte risked.

He anticipated that María Serrana students who wish to change institutions will be “provided with all the necessary documentation.”

Meanwhile, from the Cones they speak of the possibility of even the total closure of the university in question.

This would occur in the event that he resists or refuses to deliver the academic records that, eventually, are required by the students, who have already expressed their desire to reintegrate into another training institution, when pointing to the reintegration process.

In effect, in resolution 87/2022, which ordered the closure of the UPMS Medicine careers, of the central headquarters of Asunción and the subsidiary of Ciudad del Este, it is stated that the university “must comply with and observe the obligation to deliver without delay and without cost to the students their respective supporting academic documents”. This before the validity of resolution 389/16 that “Regulates the procedure for the reintegration into the formal higher education system of students from closed institutions or without authorization.”

María Serrana has implemented, in addition to Medicine, a Nursing career at her Vallemí subsidiary as well as academic offers from the business area

“The Cones is a body with an inquisitive hindrance in a democratic state,” lambasted the UPMS legal adviser.

1,091 students of the closed careers have already registered for the reinsertion process in another institution.

2,200 students of Medicine, approximately, has María Serrana University, as he declared to the Cones.