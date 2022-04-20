Maria Sharapova announces that she is pregnant with her first child with her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes

Related news

This Tuesday, April 19, regarding the celebration of his 35th birthday, Maria Sharapova He announced on his social networks that he is pregnant with her first child.

“Precious beginnings. Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty,” the former tennis player wrote on her Instagram account along with a beautiful photo on the beach, in which she boasts of happiness and shows his budding belly. In the image, in addition, he tags the baby’s father and his fiancé for more than a year, Alexander Gilkes (42 years). The businessman, who until now has not spoken publicly about his upcoming paternity, has commented on the post of the athlete with a emoji in love

It was in December 2020 when Maria Sharapova and the British businessman announced their engagement on their respective social networks, with a romantic snapshot and affectionate words. “I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, right?” Wrote the former Russian tennis player, who is now experiencing her sweetest moment. Gilkes, for her part, expressed: “Thank you for making me very, very happy. I hope to spend a lifetime loving you and learning from you.”

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes They made their relationship official in October 2018, when they traveled to the Cotswolds, England. But before that getaway they had already been seen together at the Argento Ball, the event organized by the Elton John Foundation against AIDS. Months before, they also bragged about their love on the streets of Beverly Hills.

Alexander Gilkes is the founder of the auction house on-line Paddle 8 e close friend of Prince William of England (39), with whom he studied at Eton College. Since then, she also became friends with the prince harry (37) and part of the Windsors. He was, in fact, one of the guests at the wedding of Eugenie of York (32) with Jack Brooksbank (35) in October 2018.

After announcing that she will become a mother, Maria Sharapova has received endless likes and comments from her followers, who have rejoiced for her upcoming motherhood. The messages of well-known characters stand out, such as the actress Lily Collins (33). “Ahh. Congratulations, guys,” wrote the interpreter.

Until now, Sharapova, who retired from the slopes in February 2020 after a 28-year career, has not revealed further details about her pregnancy. for now, it is unknown when she will give birth and the sex of the baby.

